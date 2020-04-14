JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today it will now hold its previously announced Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“AMS”) on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in a virtual only format whereby stockholders may attend and participate in the annual meeting via live video streaming.

The AMS was previously scheduled to be held at the Jeffersonville Bake Shop, 4906 State Route 52, Jeffersonville, NY 12748 at 3:00 p.m. on April 28, 2020. As a result of the New York State Governor’s Executive Order Number 202.14, non-essential gatherings of any size are prohibited until April 29, 2020. This measure was taken as a precaution to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis. All stockholders, regardless of geographic location will have an equal opportunity to participate in the AMS and engage with management of JFBC. Stockholders will no longer be able to attend the AMS in person.

Before the AMS, stockholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2020 are entitled to vote on matters to come before the AMS in accordance with the notice of meeting, proxy statement, proxy card and instructions provided therein. Please note that the notice of meeting, proxy statement and proxy card will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format of the AMS and may continue to be used to vote JFBC shares. In lieu of voting in person at the AMS or oral revocation given by the stockholder in person at the AMS, any stockholder may vote by proxy or revoke a previously submitted proxy with physical delivery to the Jeff Bank branch office located at 4864 State Route 52, Jeffersonville, NY 12748 prior to 12:00 p.m. on April 28, 2020.

How to Attend the Virtual Only AMS

Attending the AMS online enables registered stockholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered stockholders to participate at the AMS and ask questions in real time. Stockholders wishing to participate in the AMS via the live-stream must register before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 by contacting Deborah Muzuruk at (845) 482-4000 or by completing the form located on the Jeff Bank web page at www.jeffbank.com which will provide access credentials.

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains twelve full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake and Wurtsboro.

For More Information, call: 845-482-4000

George W. Kinne, Jr., President – CEO