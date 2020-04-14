Gain superior visibility over all of your most business-critical processes and transactions, unlock early payment discounts, and eliminate wasteful spending across your entire enterprise — all with a single solution.

Gain superior visibility over all of your most business-critical processes and transactions, unlock early payment discounts, and eliminate wasteful spending across your entire enterprise — all with a single solution.

Join IntelliChief and Burger Consulting Group on Thursday, April 23, for "The Procure to Pay Cycle — A Shift in the Construction Industry."

Join IntelliChief and Burger Consulting Group on Thursday, April 23, for "The Procure to Pay Cycle — A Shift in the Construction Industry."

Tampa, Florida, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAMPA, FL, APRIL 2020 — IntelliChief, the leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Burger Consulting Group have teamed up to host “The Procure to Pay Cycle – A Shift in the Construction Industry” on April 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. EST. Click here to register.

This complimentary webinar will be presented by Brian Spiro and Christian Burger, two software solutions veterans with a combined 40+ years of software selection, system strategy, and ERP integration experience.

Brian Spiro, Sr. Director of Enterprise Sales for IntelliChief, is CAPA certified and has 15+ years of experience helping businesses overcome their most pressing challenges with ECM solutions. He’s seen firsthand how construction companies face the same Accounts Payable challenges as other organizations – too much paper, an overreliance on manual data entry, and a lack of process visibility.

“All of which drives up the costs of invoice processing,” said Spiro. “Beyond that, there’s a strong need to get invoices in the hands of remote Project Managers for invoice review, coding, and approval. Without workflow automation and mobile platform integration, those remote employees aren’t able to have instant access to invoices to ensure timely approvals.”

He will be joined by Christian Burger, Principal of Burger Consulting Group, who possesses highly valuable insight into the inner workings of the systems that support the construction industry. Working directly with clients, he brings a depth of knowledge and expertise to organizations in developing an IT strategy and achieving their business objectives. He is a frequent speaker at industry events, and regularly contributes to industry publications on technology in the construction industry.

“Before the world changed, contractors were focused on improving their Procure to Pay processes. They were looking for ways to improve purchasing, receiving, and invoice processing,” said Burger. “Now, with the shift to work-from-home, some of those improvements are no longer just ideal, they are an absolute necessity.”

This webinar represents the first collaboration between IntelliChief and Burger Consulting Group and will focus on several timely topics, including:

How construction industry leaders can leverage software to gain a competitive advantage

Maintaining business continuity during an unexpected crisis

Software solutions in the construction industry

The benefits of real-time ERP integrations

The latest advances in straight-through processing for construction industry invoices

The advantages of unique machine learning technologies that become smarter over time

The ease of creating two- and three-way matches without causing field disruption

How to gain visibility into the invoice routing and approval process

The relief an automated process provides in the billing backup process and audits

As the country remains at a standstill in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more appropriate time for companies to equip themselves with the tools necessary to achieve frictionless processing that doesn’t grind to a halt when force majeure events suddenly strike. In 2020, the rules of business remain the same, but the game has changed, which means it’s time to adapt and thrive.

As Burger notes, “Improving your Procure to Pay cycle was a worthy objective in 2019 and early 2020. Now it’s essential. We cannot count on people being in the office to receive invoices, process, or approve them. We have to find alternative ways to process purchase orders, receiving, and invoices.”

Click here to register for “The Procure to Pay Cycle – A Shift in the Construction Industry.”

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/.

About Burger Consulting Group

Burger Consulting Group (BCG) provides personalized strategic consulting services for our clients. Focused exclusively on the construction industry, our team is actively involved in helping clients align IT solutions with their unique business strategies. BCG works with your company throughout the assessment, selection, deployment, and adoption of the latest technology advances. Our depth of knowledge in the industry and proven methodology allows us to get quickly engaged with your team and make an impact on your business. For more information, visit www.burgerconsutling.com

Attachments

Zachary Leete IntelliChief 2394049545 zleete@intellichief.com