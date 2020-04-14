Paris, on 14 April 2020

Release of documents and information

regarding the combined shareholders’ meeting of EDF of 7 May 2020





Note: In the context of the Covid-19 sanitary crisis and in accordance with the arrangements decided by the government in order to control the spread of the virus, EDF’s Board of directors decided to hold the shareholders’ meeting behind closed doors, i.e. outside the physical presence of the shareholders. The shareholders are invited to connect to the Company’s website to consult the documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting.





The combined shareholders’ meeting of EDF will be held behind closed doors on 7 May 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Company’s head office (22-30 avenue de Wagram, 75008 Paris) and will be broadcast live and in full on the Company’s website at the following address: www.edf.fr/ag-audio or by phone.

The preliminary notice comprising the agenda and the text of the resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°31 on 11 March 2020. The amended agenda and final version of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the shareholders’ meeting are set out in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°44 on 10 April 2020.

Conditions for remote participating and voting at the shareholders’ meeting are described in these notices as well as on the Company’s website.

Documents and information regarding the shareholders’ meeting will be made available on the Company’s website at the following address: www.edf.fr/ag



Attachment