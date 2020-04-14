ARLINGTON, Va., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI), a leading provider of enterprise IT solutions, proudly announced today that it has secured a new five-year contract with a value of $149 million, to continue providing a wide range of test environments and services to the Enterprise Testing Service (ETS) branch of the Veterans Affairs Office of Information and Technology (VA OI&T) and the Office of Electronic Health Record Modernization (OEHRM). This award continues PSI’s success in supporting this important client and our Nation’s Veterans for over a decade performing similar work.



Under the contract, Team PSI will continue to provide high-quality information technology (IT) and testing support to the VA as it re-engineers its approach to IT and engages in the largest transformation ever accomplished in enhancing support to Veterans through the transition to a new EHR.

This award builds on the extensive prior experience PSI has gained over the last decade providing comprehensive support to the VA, including Independent Test and Evaluation, Software Code Quality Checking, Testing Systems Engineering & Implementation, Continuous Quality Improvement, Management and Logistics Services.

Terry Lin , PSI’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “As the current VA Enterprise Testing contractor, PSI and our entire team are honored and humbled to continue our exceptional track record providing state-of-the-art testing solutions in support of our Veterans. As we continue this engagement, we attribute our success to the deep relationships we have built with VA Stakeholders. We are proud of our Team and are committed to continuing to deliver critical, world-class IT solutions focused on the millions of Veterans who have served our nation,” said Terry Lin, Chief Executive Officer, PSI.

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health, National Security and Federal Civilian Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our key capabilities include: Enterprise Testing & IV&V; Clinical Systems Development; Electronic Health Record Integration; Virtual Care and Telemedicine; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps/Agile Development; and Environmental Engineering/Management.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Department of State (DoS), and other Government clients.

