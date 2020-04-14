Copperstate Farms holds an exclusive license to cultivate, manufacture, sell, and distribute DNA Genetics branded cannabis products in Arizona

PHOENIX, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced DNA Genetics branded products are now available at its Sol Flower dispensaries in Sun City and Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona medical cannabis patients can choose from a diverse selection of top-tier DNA Genetics cannabis strains. The initial launch will feature Holy Grail, Skywalker Kush, Recon Kush, and Citradol with additional fan favorites coming out in the coming weeks including Kosher Dawg, 4 Prophets, 24k, Tangie, and Lemon OG. Sol Flower dispensaries will carry additional DNA Genetics flower strains in the coming weeks. Some strains may become available on a wholesale basis to other dispensary operations.

Copperstate Farms entered into a licensing agreement with the globally recognized and award-winning cannabis brand in May 2019 for the exclusive right to cultivate, manufacture, sell and distribute DNA Genetics products.

Since its inception, the genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards, in all categories, at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world – making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times Top 10 Strain of the Year, which was inducted into the High Times Seedbank Hall of Fame in 2009, the High Times 100 Most Influential People in the Industry and the High Times Trail Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics, and medicine.

“Having access to Copperstate’s expansive cultivation facility has allowed us to invest further in R&D and bring new and unique strains to the Arizona market. This is an ongoing breeding project and we look forward to launching other innovative selections down the road,” said Don Morris, Co-Founder of DNA.

Copperstate Farms is home to the largest indoor cannabis greenhouse in the U.S. with 40 acres under glass. The company currently has 50 medical cannabis strains in development and 50 in production.

In addition to its partnership with DNA Genetics, Copperstate Farms holds a license with all-natural cannabis extracts brand Moxie.

“We are excited to debut these world-class and award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. This has been a collaborative effort over twelve month’s time that involved starting with 12,000 seeds before narrowing this down to the exact genetics that deliver on the DNA brand as well as can function well in our greenhouse environment,” said Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar.

For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com .

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

Rezwan Khan

Vice President, Global Corporate Development

DNA Genetics

rezwan@dnagenetics.com



