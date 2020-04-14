Nanterre (France), April 14, 2020

FAURECIA STRENGTHENS ITS LIQUIDITY BY 800 MILLION EUROS

TO FACE ANY POTENTIAL SCENARIO RELATED TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS

Faurecia announced that it signed on Friday, April 10, 2020 a Club Deal of €800 million with four of its main banks (BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, Société Générale and Natixis) with the following conditions:

Maturity: 18 months (12 months + 6 months option at Faurecia’s initiative)

Senior unsecured loan, unguaranteed, pari passu with the rest of the Group’s long-term debt

Drawn on Friday, April 17, 2020

This €800 million liquidity is in addition to the €600 million not drawn from the €1.2 billion syndicated credit line (maturity: June 2024) of which half was recently drawn, in anticipation of the expected decline in factoring of receivables.

With €1.4 billion of available liquidity, in addition to its current cash position, Faurecia estimates to be able to cope with any scenario related to the Covid-19 crisis.

Michel FAVRE, Group Chief Financial Officer of Faurecia, declared: “Since the beginning of the crisis, we have taken all necessary measures to strengthen our liquidity and be able to pass the peaks of cash requirements that we will have to face, including in the most demanding scenarii. The signing of this Club Deal is part of our financial strategy in the face of the crisis and demonstrates the confidence of our banks in the quality of our signature and our ability to weather this global crisis.”

