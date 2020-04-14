TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the close of business on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) which can be accessed by dialing toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 8765498.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com , or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3hyh53ft a few minutes before the event.

For those unable to participate on April 30, 2020, an archived version will be available until May 5, 2020 on the Exco website or by dialing toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 8765498.

