LUTHERVILLE, Md., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 39 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Jason Skidmore. He is committed to owning and operating several Celebree Schools in Maryland.



Skidmore is the owner/operator of Hart to Heart Transportation, a licensed medical transport service. After helping his local communities through health care, he is now looking forward to branching into early childhood education.

“It is an honor to impact how children learn and develop,” said Skidmore. “Making a difference in the lives of families is an important role, and I value this opportunity with Celebree School to continue to expand my stewardship within the community.”



Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”

“Jason has dedicated his career to helping those in need, and we’re thrilled to have him join the Celebree School family,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. “He brings a wealth of business experience and dedication to success that will help him thrive as a multi-unit franchisee.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.