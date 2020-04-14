VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chakana Copper Corp. (TSX-V: PERU; OTCQB: CHKKF; FWB: 1ZX) (the “Company” or “Chakana”) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to comment on today's volatility in its share price and the higher‐than‐typical trading volumes. Chakana confirms that it is not aware of any material undisclosed information related to the company or its operations that would account for this trading activity.



About Chakana Copper Corp

Chakana Copper Corp is a Canadian based minerals exploration company and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Chakana Resources S.A.C., is currently advancing the Soledad project near Aija, in the Ancash region of the highly prolific Miocene mineral belt of Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) “David Kelley”

David Kelley

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Michelle Borromeo, Manager – Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-715-6845

Email: mborromeo@chakanacopper.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.