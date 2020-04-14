New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rubber Repair Adhesives Market by Process, Application, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881827/?utm_source=GNW

In many industries such as mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate, and steel industries, rubber repair adhesives have a high demand for repairing rubber conveyor belts, pulleys and rubber linings of tanks & vessels, pulleys, and rollers.



Cement & aggregate is the fastest-growing end-use industry of rubber repair adhesives in terms of value.

The cement & aggregate end-use industry dominated the global rubber repair adhesives market.The cement & aggregate industry is the major indicator of the global construction industry.



The construction sector has a high demand for cement & aggregates globally. As the global construction sector is growing at a burgeoning rate owing to private and government funding, there is a high demand for cement & aggregate industry and rubber repair adhesive used in the cement & aggregate industry.



Rubber repair adhesives used in the hot bond process are the faster-growing segment of the market in terms of value.



Rubber repair adhesives used in the hot bond process for repair of conveyor belts application have high demand from the global mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel industries for repairing conveyor belts.This is owing to their superior performance and non-carcinogenic formulations.



Adhesives used in the cold bond process have a low growth rate as they have carcinogenic content and not preferred in many countries for repair solutions.



Conveyor belts is the fastest-growing application segment of rubber repair adhesives in terms of value.



Conveyor belts is the major application of rubber repair adhesives and have high demand from mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel industries.These industries are well established and are growing at a rapid pace globally.



These industries employ rubber conveyor belts in large numbers that are subjected to damage due to material transport and need rubber repair adhesives in large quantities. Hence, conveyor belts is the fastest-growing application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in rubber repair adhesives market in terms of value.



APAC is the fastest-growing rubber repair adhesives market.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the rubber repair adhesives market during the forecast period.China and India in the region are the two major markets that are growing at a significant pace in the region due to the presence of established mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel, chemical, water treatment and oil& gas end-use industries in the region.



These industries use rubber repair adhesives-based in conveyor belts, pulleys, pipes & fittings, tanks & vessels, pump housing, and rollers.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Executives- 30%

• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 20%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• LORD Corporation (US)

• Fourthane (Chile), Belzona International LTD. (England)

• 3M (US)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

• Sika AG (Switzerland)

• H.B. Fuller Company (US)

• Belzona International Ltd. (England)

• Rema Tip Top AG (Germany)

• ITW Performance Polymers (US)

• Eli-Chem Resins UK Limited (UK)



Research Coverage

This report covers the global rubber repair adhesives market and forecasts the market size until 2025.The report includes the market segmentation –process (hot bond and cold bond), application (conveyor belts, tanks & vessels, pipes & fittings, and others), end-use industry (mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate, and others) and region (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the market.



Key benefits of buying the report:



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global rubber repair adhesives market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the rubber repair adhesives market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their market position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, expansion, partnership, agreement, new product launch, and joint venture.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall rubber repair adhesives market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881827/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001