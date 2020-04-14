New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Education Market In UAE 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303731/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on education market in UAE provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current UAE market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing student enrollments. In addition, increasing focus toward privatization in education sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the education market in UAE as well.



Market Segmentation

Education market in UAE is segmented as below:

Ownership:

• Private Education

• Public Education



End-User:

• K-12 Schools

• Higher Education



Key Trends for education market in UAE growth

This study identifies increasing focus toward privatization in education sector as the prime reasons driving the education market in UAE growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in education market in UAE

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the education market in UAE 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University and Zayed University .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

