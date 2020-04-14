New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hong Kong Wound Care Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879085/?utm_source=GNW



The Hong Kong wound care market held an estimated value of $44.6 million in 2019, which is projected to reach $58.4 million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2019–2024). Based on type of advanced wound dressings, the foam category held the largest market share, of 29.3%, in 2019, mainly on account of the fact that wound management with foams reduces the need to change the dressings frequently.

Whereas, the Hong Kong wound care market is expected to witness faster growth in the chronic wounds category under the application segment during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high incidence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcer (DFU), venous leg ulcer (VLU), and pressure ulcer.

The region is encountering a positive shift in consumer preference from traditional wound care products to advanced therapies. This is mainly due to the advanced wound care products that accelerate healing in addition to providing quick relief to patients. Whereas, traditional wound care products facilitate dry healing when used for primary dressing and also serve as secondary dressing products either to hold the primary dressing in place or to absorb excess exudate.

Surging geriatric population in Hong Kong is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the wound care market in the region. This is due to the fact that elderly people are more prone to developing medical conditions and are susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the process of wound healing in the geriatric population is delayed, owing to the reduced elasticity of skin and slower collagen production. This in turn, leads to increase the demand for wound care products in the region.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of diabetes is also a major factor driving the Hong Kong wound care market. According to the Centre for Health Protection, Department of Health in Hong Kong, diabetes is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity in the region. The agency claimed that there were 13,700 in-patient discharges and in-patient deaths in hospitals in 2015, due to diabetes. Later in 2017, this number increased to 14,076.

• The advanced category is expected to hold larger share, of 69.0%, in the Hong Kong wound care market in 2024. This can be attributed to fact that advanced wound care products induce rapid healing with minimal inconvenience to patients.

• The chronic wounds category is expected to witness higher CAGR, of 5.7%, during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of DFU, VLU, and pressure ulcer in Hong Kong.

• The hospitals and specialty clinics category held the largest share, of 67.0%, in 2019. This is mainly due to a large number of patients prefer to visit hospitals and specialty clinics in case of severe injuries.

• The Hong Kong wound care market in the pharmacies category is projected to grow at a faster rate, with a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the easy availability, accessibility, and reliability of wound care products in pharmacies.

