6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the MEA WaaS market include smartphone penetration across enterprises andvprevalent of Internet of Things (IoT) across manufacturig, oil and gas retail, and healthcare sectors. The limited backhual bandwidth connectivity is expected to pose as a restraining factor for the growth of MEA WaaS market.



Managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Managed services manage end-to-end Wi-Fi network infrastructure to deliver optimum network performance.Service providers remotely manage indoor and outdoor Access Points (APs) with the help of cloud controllers.



With the WaaS service model, service providers offer end-to-end Wi-Fi services that include provisioning, configuration, deployment, installation, commissioning, and management.This model is best suitable for Small and Medium0sized Enterprises (SMEs) with low budget for Wi-Fi infrastructure.



Managed services help enterprises reduce CAPEX and OPEX, improve network performance, and enhance user experiences. With managed services, enterprises can access uninterrupted internet connectivity services on smartphones and laptops.



Small and medium-sized enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period

Organizations with less than 999 employees are considered under the SMEs segment.These organizations struggle with low network infrastructure budget, despite advancements in technologies.



However, with the availability of low-cost cloud services and the as-a-service model, SMEs have shifted their focus on digital transformation to benefit from emerging technologies, such as cloud, analytics, IoT, and Software-defined Networking (SDN).Small businesses in the MEA region are not an exception when it comes to access to wired and wireless infrastructure.



Every organization irrespective of size has adopted the mobile first strategy to cope with the growing technological world and garner new business opportunities. The WaaS model has benefitted most of the SMEs.



Saudi Arabia to record the highest market share in the MEA WaaS market in 2020

Saudi Arabia is the region’s largest IT market, and the digital transformation with the penetration of smartphones and broadband has actuated the market of WaaS in the country.The country has established the National Committee for Digital Transformation for legislations and policies for digitization at the government level.



The demand is also stimulated by the development of smart city projects in the country. The government authorities of Saudi Arabia launched “The Quality of Life Program 2020? under the “KINGDOM VISION 2030? with a goal to build “All-Inclusive Economic Cities” referred as Smart Cities that can be a part of the top-ranked 100 cities in the world.

