GALVESTON, Texas, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to help ease financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, American National is providing a premium credit to its personal auto insurance customers.



At a time when many Americans are doing the right thing by staying at home and off the road, American National is doing the right thing for its customers by taking steps to help them, including providing a premium credit to all its personal auto policyholders.

A 15% credit will automatically be applied to the monthly premium of every policy in force at the end of April and again at the end of May, 2020. Policyholders do not have to take any action to receive the credit.

American National has always been there for its clients and this has never been more true than in times of crisis. Its proud history of providing outstanding service to clients through dedicated agents will continue.

American National also announced it will cover its insured drivers who are making deliveries of food, medicine or other essential goods in their personal vehicles for their employer—something typically not covered by personal auto policies.

American National is committed to helping clients through times of hardship. As the lives of individuals across the country are impacted on a massive scale by the current situation, we are proud of the steps we’re taking to help our clients and their families.

The premium credit is in addition to other steps the company has taken to help ease the burden of clients during this difficult time. American National is working with state insurance departments to secure approval for the premium credit and other measures. These include:

Payment Relief: American National has suspended cancellation of coverage due to non-payment for all policyholders. While American National encourages policyholders to continue to make payments on policies, clients can go to https://www.americannational.com/wps/portal/an/menu/contact and discuss a revised payment plan or method.

American National has suspended cancellation of coverage due to non-payment for all policyholders. While American National encourages policyholders to continue to make payments on policies, clients can go to and discuss a revised payment plan or method. No Minimum Payment Requirements : The company is suspending minimum payment requirements on all policies. Clients may pay any amount between $1 and the full account balance, regardless of the minimum amount shown.

: The company is suspending minimum payment requirements on all policies. Clients may pay any amount between $1 and the full account balance, regardless of the minimum amount shown. Enhanced Self Service: American National is adding capabilities to their online portal. Clients can now suspend Auto Pay to prevent payments from being withdrawn automatically from their bank accounts by going to https://www.americannational.com/wps/portal/an/home/info/response-to-coronavirus/#cancellations

Working through challenges together with clients is the foundation of American National. For 115 years, the company has built a reputation of doing the right thing by its clients and being there whenever needed. That holds true now more than ever.

About the Company, American National Insurance Company (American National), headquartered in Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905 and is licensed in all states except New York. American National and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension product and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness and certain commercial exposures. The family of companies operates in all 50 states.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the company's web site at americannational.com.

Contact: Chuck La Tournous 417-887-4990