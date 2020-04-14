Oak Brook, Ill., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors for Lions Clubs International voted to cancel its 2020 International Convention in Singapore due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and restrictions put in place by the Singapore Ministry of Health. The decision to cancel the convention, which was scheduled to take place from June 26-30, was made with the health and safety of Lions volunteers, staff and vendors in mind. The next International Convention will be held in 2021 in Montreal, Canada.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to move forward with this international event, but we are optimistic that with each new day there is hope. As Lions, we will continue to find new ways to put our kindness in action while safely serving our communities,” said Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, Lions Clubs International President.

As the world’s largest service organization, putting kindness into action is what Lions do best. During this difficult time, Lions all around the world are doing their part to safely serve and uplift their communities.

In the past three weeks, the Lions Clubs International Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in emergency response grants to support regions with extreme rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases. These grants help to provide needed supplies and equipment to hospitals, medical clinics, emergency management systems, including front-line health care workers and first responders.

This global health crisis has also forced many organizations to quickly adapt and embrace new digital solutions. Driven by the desire to provide support to its 1.4 million members and the communities they serve, Lions Clubs International held its first-ever virtual board of directors meeting. This complex global meeting brought together more than 70 participants in 20 countries around the world. Additionally, Lions clubs around the world are finding new ways to connect virtually so they can find innovative ways to make a difference locally.

At this time, when many children and adults are feeling isolated and struggling with the unknown, Lions are encouraging everyone to spread peace at home and around the world. Lions Clubs International is inviting children and adults of all ages to participate in an international Peace Poster Project. Participation is easy. Just create a poster or a video message expressing your vision of peace and share it on social media with the hashtag #PeacePoster.

Our communities depend on volunteers, so Lions will be there, supporting and strengthening these communities just as we always have. Where there is a need, there is a Lion.

Want to help today? Donations for our COVID-19 response are being accepted through Lions Clubs International Foundation’s General Disaster Fund. Please make a donation to help us in the fight to keep our families and communities safe.

About Lions Clubs International

