Tampa, FL, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health, an industry leader in health IT and services, announced today that it has implemented three key programs to support independent clinicians during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health dangers and economic uncertainties of the pandemic converge at physician practices … clinicians are on the frontline of delivering patient care while simultaneously grappling with running a small business under the most challenging of circumstances. DAS Health is offering technology solutions and multiple financial assistance programs to offset some of these risks, including a telehealth program, online access to mental health screening, and payment deferments.

To enable clinicians to continue seeing patients while maintaining the social distancing recommended by the CDC, DAS Health is rolling out a telehealth solution with free implementation and a significant fee reduction on software. In partnership with DrFirst™, DAS Health will deliver the Backline® platform, a best-in-class care coordination solution, to its client network of nearly 3,000 clinicians across all 50 states. “Backline is simple and effective, and we have built a seamless integration with over 95% of the physician practice management and EHR systems currently in place with our clients,” said David Schlaifer, President and CEO of DAS Health, “This accelerates clinicians’ use of technology to provide a high level of patient care while maintaining social distancing protocols.” G. Cameron Deemer, President of DrFirst added, “We are committed to working closely with DAS Health to give its clinicians quick access to Backline so they can continue to take care of their patients. As a HIPAA-compliant, full care collaboration platform, Backline can be an integral part of an efficient practice now and after this public health crisis is resolved.”

DAS Health also announces a significant modification to its electronic mental and behavioral health screening tool, assessURhealth™, making it possible for patients to complete assessments online, in compliance with updated CMS guidelines. Clinicians can now implement the program at a deeply reduced cost and with no implementation fees. With assessURhealth, healthcare providers can assess patients’ anxiety and depression levels, as well as their propensity for drug abuse, alcohol misuse and suicide risk, among other factors, and to provide them the assistance they need, at the time they need it. Schlaifer explained, “Unfortunately, we understand that these behavioral health issues are on the rise during this time, and we want to help do our part to keep them to a minimum.”

In addition to discounts and waived fees, DAS Health is announcing a Payment Deferral Assistance (PDA) program, which allows clients to defer up to four months’ payments with a repayment term of up to five years with no interest, giving them a financial lifeline. “The program’s acronym is aptly named ‘PDA’, as it is truly our way of publicly showing our affection and appreciation for those who are on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Schlaifer. “The vast majority of our clients are small businesses who need assistance, and don’t necessarily have the bandwidth to optimize all the resources available to them right now. So, from one small business to another, we decided to help out directly.” Rod Gisi, Practice Manager at Sylvia A. Gisi MD, Inc. in Temecula, California said, “The DAS team has been very hands on and helpful during this challenging time. I appreciate everything DAS Health is doing for our practice and how quickly they have been able to help.”





