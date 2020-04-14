Phoenix, Arizona, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), today announced that the Company has retained the Law Office of Rowland W. Day II to act on behalf of the Company and its Officers in regard to the current and ongoing dealings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



In order to assist the Company with its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the “SEC”) suspension of trading, the Company has retained an experienced SEC attorney, Rowland W. Day II to represent No Borders, Inc., throughout this process. The Company is extremely pleased to have Mr. Day on board to help guide it through the murky waters of the SEC regulatory actions.

Our CEO Joseph Snyder, believes that hiring Mr. Day is the best action the Company could take in order to quickly get to the bottom and resolve what the SEC thought were the issues, with the aim of resolving those issues and resuming bringing value to NBDR’s shareholders, investors and clientele. Mr. Day will be working alongside the Company’s long time Securities Counsel, Andrew Coldicutt and has already prepared/submitted the Company’s Rule 550 Petition response with the SEC.

“We are keen to show that we meant what we said throughout our previous public interactions. That we were, and are, taking all the necessary steps in good faith to show regulators, Market Makers and the public the factual, tangible results and products that our Company is deploying on the ground to help save lives in America today. I stand firmly behind every statement our amazing Company made and will ferociously defend our Company’s reputation and brands,” said Joseph Snyder, CEO.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of businesses include:

No Borders Naturals, Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com )

) No Borders Labs, Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ).

). www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources, Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co .

