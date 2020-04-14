Dallas, TX, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently hosted the webinar, COVID-19: Federal Relief Legislation & Community Associations, which focused on newly passed federal stimulus legislation and its implications for communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing uncertainty facing communities during the current health pandemic is unprecedented. To help boards and council members better understand the $2 trillion-dollar Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Associa’s senior vice president of external affairs, Andrew Fortin, and vice president of government affairs, John Krueger, sat down to discuss two important CARES Act programs: the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs).

The webinar was designed to provide context on the programs as they relate to community associations. The moderators discussed their applicability, specific program details, and how they may affect community-level planning, especially as associations make long-term adjustments in light of the pandemic.

“Associa knows that our communities and boards are facing a great deal of uncertainty as the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold,” stated John Krueger, Associa vice president of government affairs. “This webinar was developed to support our clients and industry and to help community associations understand potential avenues of federal relief as they navigate their role in these rapidly-changing circumstances.”

This webinar is designed to provide board and council members with information to assist them in understanding their role as it applies to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus. It is important to understand that this information is provided for your consideration and is not legal advice. Nothing in this presentation should be understood to create a lawyer-client relationship between the webinar presenters and any person watching this program. It is important that questions related to current or future community health concerns be directed to qualified local counsel or authorities serving your specific community.

