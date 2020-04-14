New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Butyl Rubber market is forecast to reach USD 6.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butyl rubber is a type of synthetic rubber used mostly in tires and tubes, as it consists of unique properties such as excellent resistance to heat, chemicals & ozone, permeability to gas, and high low-temperature flexibility. It is also used in adhesives, sealants, protective clothes, closures, pharmaceutical stoppers, electrical cables, vials & tubes, hoses, and shoe soles.
With the growth in the manufacture of vehicles, the demand for tires is also expected to rise in the original equipment manufacturing market. This will have a significant impact on the market as butyl rubber is an indispensable raw material used for the manufacture of tires and tubes. Market players are also focusing on the replacement of old tires in keeping with new emission standards. The excellent gas barrier & good flex characteristics of butyl rubber has boosted its use across various industries. The butyl rubber sorbent has helped in removing PAH toxicity to a larger extent. The escalating use of the product for repairing roofs will propel the growth of the industry over the forthcoming years.
Europe occupies a significant market share of 19.8% in the year 2019 in the butyl rubber market. The compound is environment-friendly in nature, and the region is a large consumer of the product. The U.S., Germany, and China are the primary consumer base as well as production base.
