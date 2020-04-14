The OnePlus 8 5G UW will be available on Verizon starting April 29

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OnePlus 8 is coming to Verizon, signaling the start of a brand new relationship between the nations’ most awarded network and one of the most exciting new smartphone makers in the world. Starting April 29, you can order the new OnePlus 8 5G UW on Verizon for $33.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail). The new phone will be available on both verizonwireless.com and the My Verizon app.

OnePlus gives Verizon customers the most accessible way to switch to a 5G phone today, via a premium, high-performance smartphone with an approachable price to make the move to 5G easier.

Why is the OnePlus 8 5G UW awesome?

OnePlus has long been heralded by technology fans and experts for being on the cutting edge of smartphone innovation, be it the insanely powerful camera system, flawless design and gorgeous screen, and now, the ability to connect to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Here are the coolest new features of the OnePlus 8 5G UW.

Ultra-bright and fluid display: Whether you're a gamer, TV binger or content creator, OnePlus designed the screen on its new flagship phone to accommodate everyone’s viewing preferences. The gorgeous 6.55” display provides brilliant color accuracy and supports HDR10 and HDR10+ to make what you’re watching come to life on the small screen. And the 90 Hz refresh rate makes cruising between apps and playing games a dream, while providing lasting battery power that keeps you going all day.

Sleek and powerful design inside and out: The OnePlus 8 is as light as it is powerful, with a seamless curved glass edge that looks as good as it feels. Under the hood, the smartphone is built from the ground up for 5G with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and the ability to connect to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband1 and our 5G low-band network coming later this year.

Break the 5G barrier: Available for only $799.99, the OnePlus 8 5G UW is the lowest-priced 5G smartphone available on Verizon. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband gives you access to blazing fast download speeds, allowing you to easily work remotely; download files, movies and games in seconds.

Triple-cameras to create your masterpiece: OnePlus is synonymous with content creators, and the OnePlus 8 5G UW continues that legacy with a triple-camera system on the back of the phone that accommodates all your artistic needs. The OnePlus 8 5G UW sports a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, a 48-megapixel main camera and a dedicated macro camera for shooting up close and personal photographs.

Crackable? What’s that and how do I play?

To get you psyched for the OnePlus 8 5G UW, OnePlus presents Crackables 2.0, a unique mobile game designed to test the wits of novice and experienced puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. The crypto-puzzle is available for free via mobile gameplay starting today at crackables.oneplus.com . Crackables 2.0 uses digital puzzles as the core of the experience, enhanced with a state-of-the-art design, user-experience and cryptography.

The finale, brought to you by Verizon, will be live streamed throughout the globe on May 7 via @OnePlus_USA and YouTube . Ten finalists will compete for the opportunity to win $10,000 USD and an additional $10,000 USD to donate to a charity supporting those affected by COVID-19. Hosted by renowned gamer, Preston Playz the event will showcase expert gamers on a mission to take down the final boss, free the hero and declare victory.

Are there any promos or accessories available?

Like what you see? Want to get a new OnePlus 8 5G UW? Verizon makes it easier than ever with great offers for new and existing customers.

Switch from another carrier to a Verizon Unlimited plan and save up to $700 when you upgrade to a new OnePlus 8 5G UW and trade-in your existing smartphone. Switchers also get a free Stream TV and free Amazon Echo Dot and smart plug 2 .

. Current Verizon customers on select Unlimited plans can save up to $550 on a new OnePlus 8 5G UW with an applicable trade-in3.

New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Speck, OnePlus and InvisibleShield.

Order your OnePlus 8 5G UW in Verizon-exclusive Polar Silver or Onyx Black starting April 29. Stay tuned to verizonwireless.com for more information.

15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. Downloads over 5G Ultra Wideband; uploads initially over 4G LTE, but will not count against your 4G LTE data plan.

2$799.99 device payment purchase with new smartphone line on select Unlimited & port-in req’d. Less $150 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $550 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. 5G access requires line activation on Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plans; 5G access applied as long as line stays active on eligible plan. Free Verizon Stream TV: redemption barcode req'd and must be redeemed by 5.31.20 at vzw.com or a Verizon retail store; Limit 1 Verizon Stream TV per transaction.

3$799.99 device payment purchase with new smartphone line on select Unlimited req’d. Less up to $550 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

