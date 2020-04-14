New York, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Environmental PFAS Treatment Market, Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878617/?utm_source=GNW





This is despite industrial knowledge that these chemical substances do not naturally degrade, but remain in the environment for an indefinite period of time. They negatively impact human health in myriad ways.



Over the past 5 years, the government, public, and commercial and industrial organizations have been grappling with the task of identifying the extent of PFAS pollution and how it can be stopped and treated. The market for sample testing, site assessment, and treatment has been growing very rapidly as a result of this ubiquitous contamination and increased public awareness.



The extent of industrial and commercial liability is being explored, which is expected to put leading chemical companies on the line for compensation. Industry verticals in site assessment and, especially, sample testing are, therefore, witnessing strong growth. As multiple locations per site need to be tested on an ongoing basis and treatment technologies need to be tested for immediate and ongoing efficacy, testing laboratories are struggling to keep up with the demand. Legislation, while slow-moving, will mature in evidence, guidance, and compliance, motivating many stakeholders to understand their strategic positions and decide on the next steps. Maturation of regulatory guidance and compliance will boost market growth for treatment technologies, as site owners and stakeholders will be more confident in adopting the treatment steps required to ensure compliance. While the market records strong growth, it is held back by certain factors. These include a developing knowledge base, uncertainty over eventual liability, avoidance of responsibility, and a fragmented testing environment. Ultimately, these restraints are all characterized by the need for market action, and once the perils of PFAS contamination are better understood, it will reinforce the need for action. This study investigates the United States Environmental PFAS Treatment Market that is segmented into 3 revenue categories: sample testing, site assessment, and treatment. Providing an evaluation of the growth environment and market revenues and forecast, the study further delivers visioning scenarios and a growth pipeline that identify opportunities in strategy and vision and in brand and demand. Leading stakeholders in the market, including testing laboratories, consulting engineers, and treatment solution providers have contributed to the research. Data and primary research inputs have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities during the forecast period (2018 to 2024).

Author: Seth Cutler

