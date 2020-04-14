Berkeley Heights, NJ, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is partnering with the Pharmaceutical Management Science Association (PMSA) on a webinar series regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the pharmaceutical industry. These episodes will conduct strategic views on how the economic effects from responses to COVID-19 are reflected through critical processes. Throughout the series, industry thought leaders will address incentive compensation, financial forecasting, marketing-mix optimization, and more.

About the Webinar Series

Amidst COVID-19, the pharmaceutical industry is facing never-before-seen challenges resulting from pandemic responses such as public policy mandates (e.g., shelter-in-place orders, closing of non-essential businesses) and sweeping restrictions placed on industry representatives from entering offices and hospitals to see HCPs. These policy mandates and restrictions have generated an unprecedented adverse economic situation and caused companies to rethink their go-to-market strategy.

Companies can begin planning their strategies by watching Axtria's premiere webinar, “Managing Incentive Compensation During COVID-19: Point-of-view on Managing Sales Force Incentive Program Strategy.”

Episode One - "Managing Incentive Compensation During COVID: Point-of-view on Managing Sales Force Incentive Program Strategy"

Life sciences companies are grappling with the enormous impacts that the global coronavirus pandemic is creating for day-to-day lives, health systems, and the global economy. In addition to country-wide and local business, travel, and social restrictions and closures, only patients seeking treatment have access to healthcare providers in-person. While some of these measures are likely shorter-term in nature, experts are predicting longer-term impacts throughout 2020.

Pharma companies, and their sales forces, are seeing significant disruptions. Access to healthcare providers is reduced or eliminated in much of the world, sidelining sales reps from their standard personal promotion work. Companies are grappling with how to proactively manage these key employees (and this key asset), considering the full sales operations landscape and IC plans during these unusual circumstances.

In This Webinar Session, Axtria Will:

Provide an overview of how COVID-19 is disrupting the sales force and impacting all sales operations areas, with a focus on IC.

Discuss the key objectives sales operations leaders are focused on when considering IC changes, including employee safety, sales force engagement, and effective use of IC budgets.

Look at the IC levers available to sales operations leaders while managing the impact of COVID-19 from a short-term, medium-term, and long-term perspective.

Review some of the commonly used tactics and strategies that pharma companies are embracing in these unprecedented times.

About Axtria Insights

Axtria’s coronavirus series is posted on the Axtria Insights, a library of webinars, blogs, infographics, videos, and guides offering a wealth of information from Axtria's industry-renowned leadership. The content includes executive insights and perspectives on various life sciences topics – from commercial operations, to big data, to the patient journey, to the industry at-large, and everything in-between.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company's founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms - Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ - enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists - Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

Trademarks

