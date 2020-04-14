PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) (the “Company” or “Schmitt”) today announced its operating results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Highlights of the three and nine months ended February 29, 2020:

Company revenue decreased 2.3% and 8.6% for the three and nine months ended February 29, 2020, respectively, as compared to the three and nine months ended February 28, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to a 14.4% decrease in Acuity product revenue for the three months ended February 29, 2019, and to a 34.9% decrease in Xact product revenue and a 14.9% decrease in Acuity product revenue for the nine months ended February 29, 2020. Xact’s monitoring revenue continued to grow, increasing 11.5% and 13.5% to $391,678 and $1,140,494, respectively, for the three months and nine months ended February 29, 2020.



Gross margin increased to 55.1% and 45.6% for the three and nine months ended February 29, 2020, respectively. The increase was primarily due to an inventory reserve adjustment in Q3 FY19, better pricing from vendors and improved pricing in the Xact business line for the three months ended February 29, 2020, and primarily due to a favorable product mix shift for the nine months ended February 29, 2020.



Operating expenses increased 24.5% and 15.7% for the three and nine months ended February 29, 2020, respectively. The increase was primarily due to stock-based compensation recognized as a result of vesting of market-based RSUs for the three and nine months ended February 29, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1,612 and $(101,011) for the three and nine months ended February 29, 2020, respectively, as compared to $(30,764) and $(348,437) for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2019, respectively.





Net loss from continuing operations per fully diluted share was $(0.06) and $(0.29) for the three and nine months ended February 29, 2020. Excluding expenses not expected to be incurred in future periods, including unrecoverable inventory costs, non-GAAP EPS was $(0.02) and $(0.11) for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2020, respectively.

Michael Zapata, Schmitt’s CEO and Chairman, commented, “This past quarter is indicative of the team’s focus on transitioning into Schmitt 2.0. Given the recent global developments, we are fortunate to have successfully consummated the SBS transaction last fall, which gives us a strong balance sheet and cash to be opportunistic in a difficult environment.”

“In the face of many unknowns and the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic we are dealing with, I believe we are also positioned well with a management team that has experience operating and making decisions in uncertain environments. As we continue forward in these uncertain times, I want to thank our team as they remain focused on long-term goals with an ability to remain flexible and adaptive. This will pass and I’m confident we will be stronger once we emerge from this environment.”

COVID-19 Update

Schmitt has implemented COVID-19 response and business continuity plans to protect its employees and their families, to safeguard continuity of Schmitt operations, and to ensure full support to its customers and partners. For the time being, the Company has implemented new safety guidelines that maximize interpersonal space to protect employees working on location, while all other employees who can telecommute work remotely.

The Company is highly focused on retaining its workforce and leadership during these extraordinary times and will continue to evaluate the business environment and outlook to ensure preservation of enterprise value under a wide range of circumstances.

De-listing and Deregistration Update

Schmitt continues to evaluate a shareholder value opportunity in regard to the previously announced intent to delist. There can be no assurance that the Company will enter into an agreement relating to the transaction or as to the timing or the terms of such opportunity thereof or what impact of such opportunity would be on the trading of the Company’s common stock. To the extent that the Company elects to proceed with delisting, it will provide shareholders and NASDAQ ten days notice of any intent to file a Form 25.

Share Repurchases

On December 3, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase plan to buy up to $2 million of its Common Stock. Since the announcement, the Company has repurchased approximately 10% of its shares through both a private transaction for 365,490 shares at $3.25 per share and 46,932 shares at an average price of $3.10 per share, which was done in accordance with a 10b5-1 plan. At this time, the plan has been suspended pending the evaluation of the shareholder value opportunity discussed above. Due to the private transaction remaining outside of the $2m repurchase plan, $1.85 million remains available on the repurchase plan once resumed.

Summary data for the three months ended February 29 and 28, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

February 29 and 28, 2020 2019 Change ($) Change (%) Total net revenue $ 1,094,967 $ 1,120,545 $ (25,578 ) (2.3 %) Gross margin 55.1 % 37.1 % Operating expenses $ 1,035,322 $ 831,602 $ 203,720 24.5 % Net loss from continuing operations $ (240,277 ) $ (423,963 ) $ 183,686 (43.3 %) Net loss per fully diluted share from continuing operations $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.04 (41.2 %)

Summary data for the nine months ended February 29 and 28, 2020 and 2019:

Nine Months Ended

February 29 and 28, 2020 2019 Change ($) Change (%) Total net revenue $ 3,222,846 $ 3,524,666 $ (301,820 ) (8.6 %) Gross margin 45.6 % 39.0 % Operating expenses $ 2,818,187 $ 2,435,661 $ 382,526 15.7 % Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,138,481 ) $ (1,058,660 ) $ (79,821 ) 7.5 % Net loss per fully diluted share from continuing operations $ (0.29 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.02 ) 7.6 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

February 29, 2020 Nine Months Ended

February 29, 2020 Loss before income taxes from continuing operations $ (244,483 ) $ (1,150,516 ) Depreciation and amortization 37,803 121,080 EBITDA from continuing operations $ (206,680 ) $ (1,029,436 ) Adjusted for: Stock-based compensation 134,122 326,724 Non-recurring expenses 93,249 601,929 Software write-down & recoveries (19,079 ) 57,942 Non-recurring loss from discontinued product line - (134,269 ) Unrecoverable inventory costs - 76,099 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,612 $ (101,011 ) Three Months Ended

February 28, 2019 Nine Months Ended

February 28, 2019 Loss before income taxes from continuing operations $ (421,774 ) $ (1,052,244 ) Depreciation and amortization 42,118 131,097 EBITDA from continuing operations $ (379,656 ) $ (921,147 ) Adjusted for: Stock-based compensation (3,309 ) 5,679 Inventory reserve adjustment 116,131 116,131 Non-recurring expenses 236,070 450,900 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ (30,764 ) $ (348,437 )

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS:

Three Months Ended

February 29, 2020 Nine Months Ended

February 29, 2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (240,277 ) $ (1,138,481 ) Adjusted for: Stock-based compensation 134,122 326,724 Non-recurring expenses 93,249 601,929 Software write-down & recoveries (19,079 ) 57,942 Non-recurring loss from discontinued product line - (134,269 ) Unrecoverable inventory costs - 76,099 Tax effect of adjustments* (52,073 ) (232,106 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ (84,058 ) $ (442,162 ) Non-GAAP (loss) per fully diluted share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.11 )

*Assumes a marginal effective tax rate of 25%

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc., founded in 1987, designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through its Acuity® and Xact® product lines. Acuity provides laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products, and our Xact line provides ultrasonic-based remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring revenues for markets in the Internet of Things environment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Schmitt’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to Schmitt’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes to this document made by wire services or internet service providers.

SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

February 29, 2020 May 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,544,255 $ 1,467,435 Restricted cash 420,000 - Accounts receivable, net 645,691 631,126 Inventories 1,057,084 1,241,132 Prepaid expenses 91,376 101,617 Current assets held for sale - 5,192,384 Total current assets 12,758,406 8,633,694 Property and equipment, net 659,263 753,407 Other assets Intangible assets, net 313,748 392,185 Noncurrent assets held for sale - 85,967 TOTAL ASSETS $ 13,731,417 $ 9,865,253 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 277,825 $ 102,566 Accrued commissions 54,317 71,663 Accrued payroll liabilities 51,981 112,351 Customer deposits and prepayments 104,578 78,376 Other accrued liabilities 620,687 128,353 Income taxes payable 62,788 491 Current portion of long-term liabilities - 20,828 Current liabilities held for sale - 849,149 Total current liabilities 1,172,176 1,363,777 Long-term liabilities - 28,543 Total liabilities 1,172,176 1,392,320 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,783,485 shares issued and outstanding at February 29, 2020 and 4,032,878 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2019 12,247,264 13,245,439 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (527,827 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 311,977 (4,244,679 ) Total stockholders’ equity 12,559,241 8,472,933 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 13,731,417 $ 9,865,253



SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 29 AND 28, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED)