WASHINGTON, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute responded today to the U.S. Justice Department’s defense of religious liberty during the Covid-19 pandemic. First Liberty represents On Fire Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky and King James Bible Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi. The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute:



“We welcome Attorney General Barr’s defense of religious liberty during this critical time. In too many instances, as religious Americans have sought to abide by important public health guidelines during this pandemic they have been singled out for restrictions that go beyond what the CDC requires. We are grateful to the Attorney General and the Department of Justice for assisting in the defense of religious liberty for all Americans.”

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.



To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.