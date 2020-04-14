Everyone can see and hear each other online, conduct private caucuses in virtual private rooms, present documents, and collaborate on settlement agreements.

TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone is facing challenges during Covid-19 and the legal industry is no exception. With regular court operations and limitation periods suspended, it will be difficult to move files along.



Because we must use social distancing, we need to move legal services online to keep the legal system moving.

Online Mediation:

Select few Canadian ADR firms are offering online mediations with their mediators. The sessions run just as they would in-person and support teams are ready to assist parties with the technology.

Almost all cases can be mediated online. There are virtual caucus rooms, an ability to draft documents, and everyone can see each other on screen. For example, ADR Chambers and YorkStreet have seen excellent results and many matters have been settled with online mediation.

Court Replacement - Arbitration:

Although court operations are suspended, some matters still need a decision-maker. For example, ADR Chambers’ experienced arbitrators offer online arbitrations to have these matters resolved using ZOOM technology. Parties can have an oral hearing with witnesses, produce documents to witnesses, and make arguments to the arbitrator – all online.

The lawyers and the arbitrator can tailor the online arbitration to meet the needs of the clients.

These arbitrations can be argued from the safety and comfort of everyone’s own home during social distancing. The arbitrators will make binding decisions.

While the courts’ regular operations are suspended, it is important to think about how lawyers can best serve clients and continue to provide valuable services. By using online Mediation and Arbitration services, lawyers are still able to advocate for their clients in a meaningful and personal way, without having to wait for the courts to commence regular operations.



