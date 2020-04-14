Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLTa21 Blockchain Corp. (“DLTa21" or the “Company”), a Canadian technology company, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Nfluence Analytics Inc., effective today, April 14, 2020. The new name has been chosen to better reflect the Company’s new strategic focus on the online data analytics and consumer marketing space and marks a new chapter in the Company’s growth and development. For further information, please see the Company’s press release dated November 26, 2019 which can be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .



Along with the name change, the Company will adopt a new logo and has launched a new website which can be accessed at www.nfluenceai.com . The Company will provide further updates to shareholders regarding these changes in the near future.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of DLTA 21 Blockchain Corp.

“B. Matthew Hornor”

B. Matthew Hornor

Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:

Andrew Stibbs, VP Corporate Development

Email: andrew.stibbs@nfluenceai.com

Telephone: 778-373-3743

www.nfluenceai.com

