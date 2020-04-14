TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean’s fastest-growing resort management group, welcomes Jürgen Stütz as Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Distribution. With more than 29 years of focus in the luxury hospitality industry, combined with a robust sales and marketing background, Stütz is positioned to generate maximum revenue for Blue Diamond Resorts by growing digital sales, implementing distribution from Latin America and streamlining all sales, revenue and marketing efforts across Blue Diamond’s vast portfolio.



“Jürgen’s consistent and effective leadership demonstrates his ability to drive meaningful growth in sales, occupancy and distribution, all key to leading our organization through the next phase of growth,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotels and Resorts at Sunwing Travel Group. “His robust experience coupled with his deep knowledge of the global hospitality space is well-aligned with Blue Diamond’s strong momentum.”

Stütz began his career as Director of Sales & Marketing at Hotel Melia Bavaro and Hotel Paradisus Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Since then, he has held numerous executive sales and marketing positions at renowned hospitality companies around the world, such as Sol Melia, Linder Hotels & Resorts, LTI-International Hotels and Melia Hotels International. Most recently, Stütz was the Chief Commercial Officer at Decameron Hotels & Resorts where he oversaw a team of 730 members across 34 hotels and resorts in nine countries and generated more than $480 million in annual revenue.

