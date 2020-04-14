TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the “Company” or “Fox River”) (CSE: FOX) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will proceed as a “virtual” meeting in compliance with Ontario emergency regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AGM will still be held on Thursday, April 23rd, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EDT, but not at the originally planned venue, which will be closed. Meeting access will be via teleconference only.



Details of the teleconference are as follows:

Dial-in numbers – (647) 723-3984 or +1 (866) 365-4406 from Canada or the USA;

7 digit participant access code – 8487727#

The Company requests that shareholders vote in advance by voting on-line as noted on their proxy form, or sending in their proxy forms as outlined in the Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2020, which was previously sent to all shareholders. The deadline for submitting proxies for the AGM is Tuesday, April 21st, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

The Company regrets that shareholders may not attend this year’s AGM in-person, however, we are very cognizant of the risks of COVID-19 and want to help ensure the health and safety of our shareholders and our staff.

ABOUT FOX RIVER

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project. Additional information can be found under Fox River’s profile on SEDAR, including the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 11th, 2016.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen D. Case

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 972-9222