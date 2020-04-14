PITTSBURGH, Pa., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual meeting webcast format. Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to protect the well-being of its employees, stockholders and other stakeholders, the location of the annual meeting has been changed to a virtual format only.



As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

U. S. Steel stockholders, as of the close of business on March 2, 2020 (the record date for the annual meeting), are entitled to join the live virtual meeting. To attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/X2020 , stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the annual meeting.

U. S. Steel urges all stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe. For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com .