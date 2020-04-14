SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 23, 2019 and is available on the Company’s website (ri.ambev.com.br). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.



To access the full document, please access the following link: http://ri.ambev.com.br/download_arquivos.asp?id_arquivo=11CBBE6F-E386-41D1-8BF5-1A98FF50946F

