Class Period: Feb. 27, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 28, 2020

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that MGP misrepresented and concealed the growth and profitability prospects of the Company’s aged whiskey business. According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors in believing that MGP would commence sales of its aged whiskey in 2019 at three times the price of unaged whiskey and repeatedly confirmed FY 2019 financial guidance.

But, according to the complaint, in truth: (1) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its aged whiskey inventory; (2) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the previously-represented price premium; and, (3) the Company’s inventory of aged whiskey had a lower value as a result of a glut and shifts in consumer behavior.

The truth emerged through a series of partial disclosures of disappointing financial results each quarter of fiscal year 2019, where management disclosed declining sales of aged whiskey. But on Feb. 26, 2020, MGP finally came clean when it released its FY 2019 financial results and slashed guidance due to lower aged whiskey sales. This news drove the price of MGP shares sharply lower that day. Management stated that aged whiskey sales were “unpredictable” and that the Company had reduced its expectations for aged whiskey sales going forward.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving that MGP misrepresented its ability to sell its aged whiskey at premium prices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding MGP Ingredients should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

