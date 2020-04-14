FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla and Zoox have reached a settlement of Tesla’s lawsuit against Zoox. Under the settlement, Zoox will make a monetary payment to Tesla and will undergo an audit of its systems to ensure that no Zoox employees have retained or are using Tesla confidential information. Zoox acknowledges that certain of its new hires from Tesla were in possession of Tesla documents pertaining to shipping, receiving, and warehouse procedures when they joined Zoox’s logistics team, and Zoox regrets the actions of those employees. As part of the settlement, Zoox will also conduct enhanced confidentiality training to ensure that all Zoox employees are aware of and respect their confidentiality obligations.



