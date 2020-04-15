LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive smart antenna market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 6.5 Bn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 16% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.



A smart automotive antenna gives OEMs an extra advantage by providing an efficient technology framework which allows for modular, standards and customer requirements in the field of communications and infotainment services, easy and scalable integration of new architectures. The mounted intelligent antenna in vehicles helps to minimize average cable and cable length costs and decreases weight. The smart antenna used in the automotive application does also not affect the design since it is comparatively small device and is not subject to vandalism carwashes, and other external forces which improve the durability and reliability of its service.

Conversely, communications infrastructures and IT are potentially one of the main factors restricting the development for the demand of automotive smart antennas. Due to the lagging of government regulatory policy the delay is expected to have a more impact on the development of the vehicle antenna industry.. Besides, in some undeveloped countries, the absence of sufficient networks, which may pose a barrier in automotive networking and wireless technologies, is in effect hindering growth of the market in the coming years.

Regional Outlook

North America held major market share in 2019 owing to growing introduction of electric cars. On the other hand in Asia Pacific, the increasing passenger car demand is projected to push the smart antenna industry in near future. Furthermore, in Latin America, increasing GDP growth rate combined with the advancement of infrastructure for battery driven vehicles, is projected to be attractive in the global smart antenna industry. However, the global demand for automotive smart antenna should be powered by a growing output of vehicles and the emergence of electric vehicles on the demand. Europe is projected to have a considerable market share in the global automobile smart antenna industry due to the increasing penetration of connectivity and intelligent transportation,

About the Market

Automotive smart antenna means the antenna of cars that receive or relay signals to link 3G/4G/5G, Bluetooth, and other mobile devices. Because of this wireless communication, vehicle protection and security information can be obtained through intelligent antennas.. Throughout the global automotive industry, convergence of high-end connectivity systems has been a significant innovation. Vehicle antennas cover a broad variety of uses, from being sent via satellite to calling. The most popular feature in passenger cars is Shark-fin antennas. In the past, luxurious sedans and sport utilities sold these antennas. Even entrant cars with shark-fin antennas are now sold in the growth of automotive markets such as India. One of the key factors behind the growth of the smart antenna market is projected to be the growing demand for hybrid electric vehicles.

Key Players & Strategies

Participants include major global players such as Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Ficosa Internacional SA, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., HARMAN International, KATHREIN SE, TE Connectivity, Calearo Antenne SPA, Airgain, Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA., Others.

Already designers are preparing to replace a new form of intelligent antenna. The sharing of data will be a vital factor of road haulage in the future.

In 2018, Hella launched its latest co-operation business in with BHAP, which includes electronic components. Hella will extend its footprint in the China market with this new joint venture.

In 2019, PulseLarsen Electronics launched their new Tri-Band Antenna that is suitable for public safety applications with all-band radios. This is a high-performance whip antenna to suit all

In 2018, WISI Group has cut its costs for the delivery of video service providers and broadcasters by launching the Firefly Smart Broadcast Network. This breakthrough is an inexpensive and effective alternative to content distribution via antenna, satellite and expert lines, provided that it provides a complete solution, as well as a well-proven http-based streaming protocol. Motorola APX8500 & Harris Unity XG range radios.

