Jackson, MS, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diet Doc, the nation’s leader in telemedicine weight loss coaching and wellness support wants to remind consumers how important it is to keep an eye on their self-care amid times such as these. During this nationwide as well as global lockdown, it can be difficult to maintain your physical and mental well-being. Gyms are closed, and the nonstop breaking news can lead us to indulge more than normal or neglect our health in search of comfort-inducing activities that may not be as healthy, such as overeating, binge eating, and a lack of physical activity. If you were already on a diet and/or exercise regimen, the COVID-19 health scare may have made a big difference in your routine. However, continuing or beginning a new healthy regimen can help you fight off the additional stress, it can help you balance your emotions, it can improve your heart health and it can also help you better prevent getting infections diseases by boosting your immunity. The more weight gained, the more suppressed your immunity can become.

Weight management is key to keeping blood pressure levels low, reducing bad cholesterol levels, and enhancing circulation throughout the body which works wonders for the heart. In fact, losing just 5-10 pounds can make a significant impact on heart health. Medical weight loss is one of the best ways to keep yourself on track as far as wellness and with maintaining a healthy weight. Diet Doc’s telemedicine weight loss program has helped thousands of patients remotely, from the comfort of their own homes for over a decade. Their licensed weight loss doctors and coaches develop customized diet plans for each customer based on individual body composition

For individuals seeking to lose quick pounds to boost their health or to keep their weight under control, Diet Doc’s doctor-supervised Jumpstart Diet at Diet Doc is an ideal solution. The Jumpstart Diet is a quick weight loss program with heart-healthy and balanced diet options, backed by a team of medical weight loss experts to assist with short-term as well as long-term weight loss goals.

Interested in what medical weight loss can do for you? New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDoc’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDoc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDoc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing between 10-15 lbs. or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available seven days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

