Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

15 April 2020 at 9.15 a.m.

Change in Aktia’s Executive Committee

Irma Gillberg-Hjelt, Executive Vice President, Corporate Customers, will resign from her duties at Aktia. Gillberg-Hjelt has been responsible for Aktia’s corporate customer business since 2017.

“I want to thank Irma for her commitment and valuable contribution in developing Aktia's corporate customer business, and I wish her all the success in her future endeavours,” says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

The search for a new director for the Corporate Customer business area has been initiated. Carola Nilsson, Executive Vice President, Private Customers, has been appointed acting director for business area Corporate Customers until a new person in charge is appointed. The change will take effect immediately.

