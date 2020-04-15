April 15, 2020 02:30 ET

Bruxelles, le mercredi 15 avril 2020, 08h30 CEST --- Conformément à la législation et réglementation en matière de transparence financière (loi du 2 mai 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) a envoyé à Solvay une notification de transparence indiquant qu’il avait franchi le seuil de 3%. Voici un résumé du mouvement:

Date à laquelle le seuil a été franchi Droits de vote après la transaction Instruments financiers équivalents après la transaction Total 8 avril 2020 2,93% 0,55% 3,49%

La notification, datée du 10 avril 2020, contient l’information suivante:



Motif de la notification: acquisition ou cession de titres conférant le droit de vote ou de droits de vote

Notification par: BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.)

Date de dépassement de seuil : le 8 avril 2020

Seuil des droits de vote directs franchi: 3%, à la baisse

Dénominateur : 105 876 416

Information additionnelle: l'obligation d'information découle du fait que les droits de vote attachés aux actions de BlackRock, Inc. sont passés au-dessous de 3%.

La participation de BlackRock Inc. dans Solvay SA est rapportée également dans la section Relations Investisseurs du site web de Solvay.

