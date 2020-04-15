SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Transports Vervaeke, a leading international chemical and fuel logistics provider, has chosen the Wireless LAN (WLAN) platform from Mist Systems, a Juniper company, to streamline network operations and improve employee productivity in the company’s garages, warehouses and office locations across Europe.
From the Benelux, northern France and the Ruhr region of Germany, Transports Vervaeke serves its customers all over Europe, transporting chemicals, gas, fuel and other dangersome goods. It also offers a wide range of international logistics services by road, train and sea.
After doubling in size through two acquisitions in the last three years, the company’s IT department has been focused on consolidating and modernizing applications and creating an agile digital workplace that fosters flexibility. An AI-driven network from Mist Systems is key to this endeavor, enabling consistent and reliable access to disparate tools from any location, while simultaneously providing the insight needed for IT to ensure the best possible user experiences.
News highlights:
Supporting Quotes:
“We are in the midst of a full digitalization of our company and we have made a lot of progress around our processes and information flows to ensure smooth operations and continued growth. With Mist’s AI-driven solution, we can revolutionize our operational environment, deliver a better experience for our employees and optimize our business processes.”
- Mario De Smedt, IT Manager, Transports Vervaeke
“It is essential for logistics organizations to ensure that customer orders are processed efficiently and delivered to the right place at the right time, even if circumstances and requirements suddenly change between departure and delivery. Juniper Mist will support Transports Vervaeke’s plan to use AI-driven IT to bring consistent visibility and real-time responses across countries, increase efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance with a visual transportation management system. Overall, this means that Transports Vervaeke is able to take its customer service into a new paradigm, as well as improving the operational experience for its employees.”
- James Morgan, Vice President, Enterprise Sales, EMEA Juniper Networks
