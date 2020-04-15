New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Australia POS Market, By Product Type , By Deployment , By Industry , Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879460/?utm_source=GNW

Modern POS terminals integrate multiple systems into a single terminal to manage operations such as printing, card payments, billing and cash collection.Moreover, need for user-friendly, secure and convenient payment options is further bolstering the growth of Australia POS terminal market.



A large number of debit and credit card transactions is pushing the demand for POS terminals among retailers and other end-users across the country. Additionally, factors like low cost of the point of sale devices and easy deployment backed by the increasing inclination towards cashless economy are anticipated to positively influence Australia POS market through 2024.



Australia POS market can be segmented based on product type, deployment, industry and regional analysis.On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into fixed and mPOS.



Fixed POS device segment dominated the market in 2018 and the segment is poised to grow at an impressive rate during forecast period as well on account of early introduction in the market. Based on the deployment, the market can be bifurcated into cloud and on-premise, of which the former is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period on account of multiple functionality and flexible pricing.



Major players operating in Australia POS market include Ingenico International (Pacific) Pty Limited, VeriFone Australia Pty. Ltd., Toshiba TEC Australia Pty., Ltd., Cisco Systems Australia Pty Ltd, NEC Australia Pty Ltd, NCR Australia Pty Ltd, Diebold Nixdorf Australia Pty Limited, Panasonic Australia Pty Ltd, Samsung Electronics Australia Pty Ltd, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Australia POS market.

• To classify and forecast Australia POS market based on product type, deployment, industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Australia POS market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Australia POS market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Australia POS market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of POS players across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Australia POS market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• POS terminal manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to POS

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Australia POS market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Fixed

o mPOS

• Market, By Deployment:

o Cloud

o On-Premise

• Market, By Industry:

o Retail

o Education

o Healthcare

o Media & Entertainment

o Travel & Hospitality

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

o Victoria & Tasmania

o Western Australia

o Queensland

o Northern Territory & Southern Australia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia POS market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

