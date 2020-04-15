April 15, 2020 03:57 ET

April 15, 2020 03:57 ET

Det er igen muligt at beregne indre værdi med den fornødne sikkerhed på CLO'er med investment grade-rating. Vi har derfor anmodet Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S om at genoptage handlen i nedennævnte afdeling:

ISIN: DK0060804136

Kortnavn: ACACIGDKK

ACCUNIA INVEST EUR CLO INVEST GRADE DKK

Kontaktperson(er) :



Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.

Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på www.accunia.com .



