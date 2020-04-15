Det er igen muligt at beregne indre værdi med den fornødne sikkerhed på CLO'er med investment grade-rating. Vi har derfor anmodet Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S om at genoptage handlen i nedennævnte afdeling:
ISIN: DK0060804136
Kortnavn: ACACIGDKK
ACCUNIA INVEST EUR CLO INVEST GRADE DKK
Kontaktperson(er):
Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.
Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på www.accunia.com.
Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest
KØBENHAVN, DENMARK
