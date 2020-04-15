Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Company Announcement No 14/2020



Sydbank A/S

15 April 2020

Profit after tax for Q1 2020 represents DKK 55m

Referring to Company Announcement No 10 dated 17 March 2020 in which the Bank suspended its outlook for the annual result for 2020 due to covid-19 this is to publish the Bank’s profit for Q1 2020.

Profit for the first three months of 2020 is impacted by the negative effects of covid-19 but also by a positive development in the Group’s core income. In terms of performance the negative effects of covid-19 are mainly related to trading income, impairment of loans and advances etc and investment portfolio earnings.

Income statement

DKKm Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Index Q1

2020 Q4

2019 Index Core income 960 900 107 960 926 104 Trading income 7 96 7 7 38 18 Total income 967 996 97 967 964 100 Costs, core earnings 718 719 100 718 703 102 Core earnings before impairment 249 277 90 249 261 95 Impairment of loans and advances etc 84 -14 - 84 -48 - Core earnings 165 291 57 165 309 53 Investment portfolio earnings -78 -14 - -78 -14 - Profit before non-recurring items 87 277 31 87 295 29 Non-recurring items, net -17 -17 100 -17 -24 71 Profit before tax 70 260 27 70 271 26 Tax 15 55 27 15 76 20 Profit for the period 55 205 27 55 195 28

Core income

Core income represents DKK 960m in Q1 2020 – the highest level of core income since Q3 2018. As a result of the positive development in core income an increase of 7% can be recorded for Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019 and an increase of 4% compared to Q4 2019.

Core income is composed as follows:

DKKm Q1

2020 Q1

2019 Index Q1

2020 Q4

2019 Index Net interest etc 389 381 102 389 363 107 Mortgage credit 154 141 109 154 153 101 Payment services 40 48 83 40 39 103 Remortgaging and loan fees 48 34 141 48 52 92 Commisison and brokerage 107 78 137 107 89 120 Commission etc investment funds and pooled plans 73 84 87 73 78 94 Asset management 70 66 106 70 72 97 Custody account fees 20 18 111 20 18 111 Other operating income 59 50 118 59 62 95 Total 960 900 107 960 926 104

Net interest etc constitutes DKK 389m in Q1 2020 compared to DKK 381m in Q1 2019 and DKK 363m in Q4 2019 respectively. The DKK 26m increase compared to Q4 2019 is mainly attributable to a widening range of deposits on which customers pay negative interest.

Commission and brokerage represent DKK 107m in Q1 2020 compared to DKK 78m in Q1 2019 and DKK 89m in Q4 2019 respectively. The DKK 18m increase compared to Q4 2019 is attributable to increased trading volume throughout the quarter.

Other core income amounts to DKK 464m in Q1 2020 compared to DKK 441m in Q1 2019 and DKK 474m in Q4 2019 respectively.

Trading income and investment portfolio earnings

The impact on trading income and investment portfolio earnings is a consequence of increased uncertainty, which has also resulted in widening credit spreads on mortgage bonds and corporate bonds. Moreover the uncertainty has prompted a significant decline in share prices. Both factors have had an adverse impact on trading income and the widening credit spreads on bonds have impacted investment portfolio earnings.

Impairment of loans and advances etc

In the first quarter Sydbank recorded impairment charges due to covid-19 of around DKK 175m. Moreover the Bank has recorded reversals as regards agriculture for instance. Impairment charges for the quarter represent DKK 84m.

The Bank’s collective impairment charges include a management estimate of DKK 225m to cover the consequences of the covid-19 outbreak. The estimate is based on a current assessment of the effects of covid-19 on the Bank’s lending portfolio and therefore the estimate may change in the coming quarters.





Outlook for 2020

In connection with the release of Group’s Interim Report – Q1 2020 we expect that we will be able to give an update as regards the Group’s financial outlook for the year’s result.

Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

