The report takes readers through the comprehensive Cardiovascular disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Cardiovascular deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Cardiovascular deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



This report provides the full collection of Cardiovascular disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Cardiovascular partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Cardiovascular partnering agreement structure

Cardiovascular partnering contract documents

Top Cardiovascular deals by value

Most active Cardiovascular dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



Key Questions Answered



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Trends in Cardiovascular dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cardiovascular partnering over the years

2.3. Cardiovascular partnering by deal type

2.4. Cardiovascular partnering by industry sector

2.5. Cardiovascular partnering by stage of development

2.6. Cardiovascular partnering by technology type

2.7. Cardiovascular partnering by therapeutic indication



3. Financial deal terms for Cardiovascular partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Cardiovascular partnering

3.3. Cardiovascular partnering headline values

3.4. Cardiovascular deal upfront payments

3.5. Cardiovascular deal milestone payments

3.6. Cardiovascular royalty rates



4. Leading Cardiovascular deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Cardiovascular partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Cardiovascular

4.4. Top Cardiovascular deals by value



5. Cardiovascular contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cardiovascular partnering deals where contract document available



6. Cardiovascular dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Cardiovascular therapeutic target



Appendices



Companies Mentioned



