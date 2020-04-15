Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Cardiovascular disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Cardiovascular deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Cardiovascular deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
This report provides the full collection of Cardiovascular disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Cardiovascular partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Cardiovascular partnering agreement structure
- Cardiovascular partnering contract documents
- Top Cardiovascular deals by value
- Most active Cardiovascular dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Trends in Cardiovascular dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Cardiovascular partnering over the years
2.3. Cardiovascular partnering by deal type
2.4. Cardiovascular partnering by industry sector
2.5. Cardiovascular partnering by stage of development
2.6. Cardiovascular partnering by technology type
2.7. Cardiovascular partnering by therapeutic indication
3. Financial deal terms for Cardiovascular partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Cardiovascular partnering
3.3. Cardiovascular partnering headline values
3.4. Cardiovascular deal upfront payments
3.5. Cardiovascular deal milestone payments
3.6. Cardiovascular royalty rates
4. Leading Cardiovascular deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Cardiovascular partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Cardiovascular
4.4. Top Cardiovascular deals by value
5. Cardiovascular contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cardiovascular partnering deals where contract document available
6. Cardiovascular dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Cardiovascular therapeutic target
Appendices
Companies Mentioned
- 1A Pharma
- 3PrimeDx
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- 4D Pharma
- 4SC Discovery
- 36 Strategies General Trading
- 480 Biomedical
- A&D Medical
- A&E Medical
- A*STAR Agency for Science
- Technology and Research
- AADi
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Vascular Devices
- Abiomed
- Ab Medica
- Abyrx
- Acasti Pharma
- Accenture
- Access Scientific
- Access Vascular
- ACEA Biosciences
- Acino Pharma
- Actelion
- Actuated Cardio Engineering
- Actuated Medical
- Acutus Medical
- ADAS 3D Medical
- AddUp
- Admedus
- Admera Health
- Advanced BioScience Laboratories
- Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics
- Advanced Catheter Therapies
- Advanced Cooling Therapy
- Adventus Ventures
- Aegerion Pharmaceutical
- Aerolase
- Agena Bioscience
- Agilent Technologies
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Akers Biosciences
- Akrimax Pharmaceutical
- Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
- Alibaba Health
- AliveCor
- Allegiance Health Foundation
- Allergan
- Alliance Medical
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Altrix Medical
- Amarin
- Amarna Therapeutics
- American College of Emergency Physicians
- American College of Physicians Foundation
- American College of Surgeons
- American Heart/Stroke Association
- American Heart Association
- AmeriCares
- Amgen
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- AmorChem
- Amos Gazit
- AnaBios
- Analog Devices
- AnaMar
- Angel Medical Systems
- AnGes MG
- Angiodynamics
- Angion Biomedica
- Angionetics
- AngioSoma
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Antares Pharma
- Antaros Medical
- Anthem
- Anthos Therapeutics
- AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals
- APAC Scientific
- Apicore
- Aplagon
- Apollo Hospitals Group
- Apotex
- Apple
- Applied Medical
- Aptahem
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals
- Ardelyx
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- argenx
- Argon Medical Devices
- Armetheon
- Aronora
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Arteriae
- Arterial Health International
- Arterial Remodeling Technologies
- Asahi Intecc
- Ashland-Boyd County Health Department
- ASKA Pharmaceuticals
- Aspen Global
- Aspen Holding
- Aspire Health Science
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation
- Atelerix
- Athersys
- Atnahs Pharma
- AutoGenomics
- Autotelic
- Aviir Diagnostics
- Awamedica
- Axiogenesis
- Axol Bioscience
- Aziyo Biologics
- Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute
- Bardy Diagnostics
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Bayer Healthcare
- Bay Labs
- B Braun
- Beijing Leadman Biochemistry
- Beijing SL Pharma
- Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Bened Biomedical
- Berg
- Bertin Pharma
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Bina Technologies
- BioCardia
- Bioengineering Laboratories
- Biofourmis
- BioHeart
- BioLamina
- BIOLIFE4D
- BioLife Solutions
- Biomerics
- BioSig Technologies
- Biostar
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals
- Biotectix
- BioTelemetry
- Biotricity
- Biotronik
- BioVectra
- Bioventix
- Biovic Sdn bhd
- Bird Foundation
- BlueRock Therapeutics
- BodyTrace
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boryung Pharmaceutical
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Pharmaceuticals
- Boston Scientific
- Breckenridge Pharmaceuticals
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham Young University
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Broad Institute
- Brooks Automation
- Burgerhospital
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Caladrius Biosciences
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- California Institute of Technology
- Canadian Institutes of Health Research
- Capellabio
- Capricor Therapeutics
- Caprion Proteomics
- Cardiac Insight
- Cardiac Life
- Cardinal Health
- CardiNor
- Cardio3 Biosciences Asia Holdings
- CardioDx
- CardioFocus
- CardioLogic
- Cardiome Pharma
- Cardiorentis
- Cardiovascular Cell Therapy Research Network
- Cardiovascular Research Foundation
- Cardiovascular Systems
- Cardiowise
- Cardium Therapeutics
- Cardurion Pharmaceuticals
- CareDx
- CareLearning
- Carestream Health
- CareTaker Medical
- Carmat
- Carmel Pharma
- Carrum Health
- Casebia Therapeutics
- Case Western Reserve University
- CASI Pharmaceuticals
- CAS Medical Systems
- Catherine's Health Center
- Catheter Precision
- CDC Foundation
- Cedars-Sinai Health System
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Celgene
- Celladon
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- CELLINK
- CellProThera
- Cell Therapy
- Celltrion
- Cellular Logistics
- CeloNova BioSciences
- Celyad
- Center for Biomarker Research in Medicine
- Center for Connected Health
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
- Centron Diagnostics
- Cevec Pharmaceuticals
- Chameleon BioSurfaces
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chek Diagnostics
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Children's Heart Foundation
- Children's Hospital Boston
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Children's Medical Research Institute
- Children's Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI)
- China Grand Pharmaceutical
- China Medical System
- Chinese Future Industry Investment Fund
- Chinese Society of Cardiology
- Chong Kun Dang
- Christiana Care Health System
- Cilag AG
- C Illies
- CinCor Pharma
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla Medpro
- Citius Pharmaceuticals
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- ClearFlow
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland HeartLab
- Clinlogix
- Coeptis Pharmaceuticals
- Cofactor Genomics
- Colibri Heart Valve
- College of Life Science of Northwest University
- Columbia University Medical Center
- And Many Many More!
