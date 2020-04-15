Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dialysis Market, Dialysis Patients, by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), Product & Services (Equipments, Consumables, Services), End-Use, Regions, Company Analysis, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Dialysis Market. Dialysis is a technique used to remove waste products, such as urea and creatinine, from the blood due to inappropriate functioning of kidney and is usually required for people suffering from chronic renal failure.



This procedure is required during the treatment of end-stage renal disease and kidney transplant. Dialysis is carried out in two ways, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis, waste products, such as urea, are removed extra corporeally from the blood of the person. In peritoneal dialysis, the peritoneum in the abdomen is used for dialysis.



According to National Kidney Foundation, around 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). Around 4.35 million people worldwide currently receive treatment with dialysis or a kidney transplant. The increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of various diseases, such as End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), and shortage in availability of kidneys for transplants, across the globe, are the key factors driving the growth of the market.



In addition, increasing disposable income and healthcare expenditure, growing awareness created by healthcare organizations, technological developments, and rising demand for home dialysis are other factors fueling growth of the global dialysis market. However, factors such as inadequate reimbursement in developing countries, product recalls and complications associated with dialysis, and increasing preference for kidney transplantation over dialysis may restrain dialysis market growth during the forecast timeframe.



By Type - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast

Hemodialysis is the most common form of therapy for chronic kidney failure and dominates the global dialysis market with around 90% share in 2019.

Peritoneal dialysis is the fastest growing treatment options for kidney failures as it is widely accepted as an effective form of renal replacement therapy for patients with end-stage renal disease.

By Product & Services - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast

Services segment dominates the global dialysis market with over 60% share in 2019 and is expected to retain its lead through 2026.

Dialysis equipments accounted for second highest share of the global dialysis market in 2019, followed by the Consumables segment.

The market for dialysis water treatment systems was valued nearly US$ 500 Million in 2016.

The global dialyzer market is predicted to reach close to US$ 13 Billion by 2026.

The global dialysis catheters market is predicted to exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026.

By End-Use - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast

In-center dialysis segment dominates the global dialysis market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead throughout 2026.

The home dialysis segment is expected to register the highest growth during the period 2020 to 2026, owing to ease & convenience, and increasing inclination towards dialysis services offered in at-home settings.

By Regions - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast

North America accounted for highest share of the global dialysis market in 2019, and is expected to retain its lead throughout 2026.

Europe contributes second-largest share of the global dialysis market due to increasing number of kidney failure cases.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the period 2020 to 2026, driven by surge in incidence of kidney disorders, increase in healthcare expenditure, and low rate of organ transplantation.

China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Latin America and Middle East and Africa is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the total dialysis market.

Global Dialysis Market - Company Analysis

DaVita Inc. U.S. dialysis business is a leading provider of kidney dialysis services, operating 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers, serving a total of approximately 206,900 patients.

In February 2019, Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, completed the acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc.

In January 2019, Fresenius Medical Care announced the launch of its 4008A dialysis machine, which was especially designed to meet the needs of emerging markets.

In May 2018, B. Braun Australia Pty. Ltd. and Diaverum Australia Pty. Ltd. jointly announced the acquisition of five Diaverum renal care centers in Australia and New Zealand by B. Braun.

In April 2016, B. Braun Medical recalled its Dialog Hemodialysis systems due to an issue with defective conductivity sensors.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global - Dialysis Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)

2.1 Global - Hemodialysis Market and Forecast

2.2 Global - Peritoneal Dialysis Market and Forecast



3. Global Dialysis Patients Population and Forecast (2015 - 2026)

3.1 Global Hemodialysis Patients Population and Forecast

3.2 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Patients Population and Forecast



4. Global Dialysis Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2026)

4.1 By Type - Global Dialysis Market Share and Forecast

4.2 By Product & Services - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast

4.3 By End-Use - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast

4.4 By Regions - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast



5. By Product & Services - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)

5.1 By Equipments - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast

5.1.1 Global - Dialysis Machines Market and Forecast

5.1.2 Global - Water Treatment Systems Market and Forecast

5.1.3 Global Other Dialysis Equipment Market and Forecast

5.2 By Consumables - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast

5.2.1 Global Dialyzer Market and Forecast

5.2.2 Global Catheters Market and Forecast

5.2.3 Global Concentrates Market and Forecast

5.2.4 Global Other Dialysis Consumables Market and Forecast

5.3 By Services - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast



6. By End-Use - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)

6.1 Global In-center Dialysis Market and Forecast

6.2 Global Home Dialysis Market and Forecast



7. By Regions - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)

7.1 North America Dialysis Market and Forecast

7.2 Europe Dialysis Market and Forecast

7.3 Asia Pacific Dialysis Market and Forecast

7.4 Latin America Dialysis Market and Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa Dialysis Market and Forecast



8. Global Dialysis Market - Company Analysis

8.1 Baxter International Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Baxter International Inc. - Revenue and Forecast

8.1.3 Recent Developments

8.2 DaVita Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 DaVita Inc. - Revenue and Forecast

8.2.3 Recent Developments

8.3 Fresenius Medical Care

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Fresenius Medical Care - Revenue and Forecast

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.4 Medtronic Plc

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Medtronic Plc - Revenue and Forecast

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation - Health Care Revenue and Forecast

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.6 B.Braun Melsungen

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 B. Braun Melsungen - Revenue and Forecast

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.7 Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. - Revenue and Forecast

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.8 Nikkiso Co., Ltd

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Nikkiso Co., Ltd - Medical Business Revenue and Forecast

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.9 Nipro Corporation

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Nipro Corporation - Medical-Related Business Revenue and Forecast

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.10 Toray

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Toray - Life Science Business Revenue and Forecast

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.11 Satellite Healthcare

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Recent Developments

8.12 Rogosin Institute

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Recent Developments



9. Global Dialysis Market - Growth Drivers

9.1 Increasing Number of Chronic Kidney Diseases and ESRD Patients Driving Global Dialysis Market

9.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertensions Fuels Global Dialysis Market

9.3 Technological Progressions in Products



10. Global Dialysis Market - Challenges

10.1 Inadequate Reimbursement in Developing Countries

10.2 Dialysis Product Recalls and Complications Associated with Dialysis Limits Market Growth

10.3 Rising Patient Pool Opting for Kidney Transplantation Restricts Market Growth



Companies Mentioned



Asahi Kasei Corporation

B.Braun Melsungen

Baxter International Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc

Medtronic Plc

Nikkiso Co., Ltd

Nipro Corporation

Rogosin Institute

Satellite Healthcare

Toray



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wxv6i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900