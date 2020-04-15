Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dialysis Market, Dialysis Patients, by Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), Product & Services (Equipments, Consumables, Services), End-Use, Regions, Company Analysis, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Dialysis Market. Dialysis is a technique used to remove waste products, such as urea and creatinine, from the blood due to inappropriate functioning of kidney and is usually required for people suffering from chronic renal failure.
This procedure is required during the treatment of end-stage renal disease and kidney transplant. Dialysis is carried out in two ways, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis, waste products, such as urea, are removed extra corporeally from the blood of the person. In peritoneal dialysis, the peritoneum in the abdomen is used for dialysis.
According to National Kidney Foundation, around 10% of the population worldwide is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). Around 4.35 million people worldwide currently receive treatment with dialysis or a kidney transplant. The increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of various diseases, such as End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), and shortage in availability of kidneys for transplants, across the globe, are the key factors driving the growth of the market.
In addition, increasing disposable income and healthcare expenditure, growing awareness created by healthcare organizations, technological developments, and rising demand for home dialysis are other factors fueling growth of the global dialysis market. However, factors such as inadequate reimbursement in developing countries, product recalls and complications associated with dialysis, and increasing preference for kidney transplantation over dialysis may restrain dialysis market growth during the forecast timeframe.
By Type - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
By Product & Services - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
By End-Use - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
By Regions - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
Global Dialysis Market - Company Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global - Dialysis Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
2.1 Global - Hemodialysis Market and Forecast
2.2 Global - Peritoneal Dialysis Market and Forecast
3. Global Dialysis Patients Population and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
3.1 Global Hemodialysis Patients Population and Forecast
3.2 Global Peritoneal Dialysis Patients Population and Forecast
4. Global Dialysis Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
4.1 By Type - Global Dialysis Market Share and Forecast
4.2 By Product & Services - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
4.3 By End-Use - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
4.4 By Regions - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
5. By Product & Services - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
5.1 By Equipments - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
5.1.1 Global - Dialysis Machines Market and Forecast
5.1.2 Global - Water Treatment Systems Market and Forecast
5.1.3 Global Other Dialysis Equipment Market and Forecast
5.2 By Consumables - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
5.2.1 Global Dialyzer Market and Forecast
5.2.2 Global Catheters Market and Forecast
5.2.3 Global Concentrates Market and Forecast
5.2.4 Global Other Dialysis Consumables Market and Forecast
5.3 By Services - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast
6. By End-Use - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
6.1 Global In-center Dialysis Market and Forecast
6.2 Global Home Dialysis Market and Forecast
7. By Regions - Global Dialysis Market and Forecast (2015 - 2026)
7.1 North America Dialysis Market and Forecast
7.2 Europe Dialysis Market and Forecast
7.3 Asia Pacific Dialysis Market and Forecast
7.4 Latin America Dialysis Market and Forecast
7.5 Middle East and Africa Dialysis Market and Forecast
8. Global Dialysis Market - Company Analysis
8.1 Baxter International Inc.
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Baxter International Inc. - Revenue and Forecast
8.1.3 Recent Developments
8.2 DaVita Inc.
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 DaVita Inc. - Revenue and Forecast
8.2.3 Recent Developments
8.3 Fresenius Medical Care
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Fresenius Medical Care - Revenue and Forecast
8.3.3 Recent Developments
8.4 Medtronic Plc
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Medtronic Plc - Revenue and Forecast
8.4.3 Recent Developments
8.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation - Health Care Revenue and Forecast
8.5.3 Recent Developments
8.6 B.Braun Melsungen
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 B. Braun Melsungen - Revenue and Forecast
8.6.3 Recent Developments
8.7 Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. - Revenue and Forecast
8.7.3 Recent Developments
8.8 Nikkiso Co., Ltd
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Nikkiso Co., Ltd - Medical Business Revenue and Forecast
8.8.3 Recent Developments
8.9 Nipro Corporation
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Nipro Corporation - Medical-Related Business Revenue and Forecast
8.9.3 Recent Developments
8.10 Toray
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Toray - Life Science Business Revenue and Forecast
8.10.3 Recent Developments
8.11 Satellite Healthcare
8.11.1 Company Overview
8.11.2 Recent Developments
8.12 Rogosin Institute
8.12.1 Company Overview
8.12.2 Recent Developments
9. Global Dialysis Market - Growth Drivers
9.1 Increasing Number of Chronic Kidney Diseases and ESRD Patients Driving Global Dialysis Market
9.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertensions Fuels Global Dialysis Market
9.3 Technological Progressions in Products
10. Global Dialysis Market - Challenges
10.1 Inadequate Reimbursement in Developing Countries
10.2 Dialysis Product Recalls and Complications Associated with Dialysis Limits Market Growth
10.3 Rising Patient Pool Opting for Kidney Transplantation Restricts Market Growth
