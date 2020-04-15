New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India White Putty Market, By Surface of Application , By Purity , By Pack Size , By Type , By End Use , Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879464/?utm_source=GNW



White Putty demand in India witness a CAGR of more than 9% during 2015-2019 and is anticipated to grow at around 11% during the forecast period.Putty is a fine white colored substance that is used to provide a smooth surface on the walls.



It is a linseed-oil based product with high plasticity, used to fix glass panes into frames and to fill cracks or holes in woodwork, among others.Additionally, putties can be used for firestopping as well as for padding of electrical outlet boxes in fire-resistance rated drywall assemblies.



In this case, hydrates in the putty produce an endothermic reaction to mitigate heat transfer to the unexposed side.



Growing population, improving standard of living, increase in income levels and changing lifestyles, rising urbanization and government infrastructure plans are some of the vital factors driving the white putty market.Additionally, the use of white putty before paint increases the life of paint.



The best part about wall putty is that it can be used on both dry and wet walls and can be applied on interior as well as exterior wall finishing.



India white putty market is segmented based on type, surface of application, purity, pack size, end use, region and company.Based on type, market is bifurcated into cement based and acrylic based, with cement based segment dominating the market.



On the basis of application segment, the market is categorized into interior and exterior, with the former accounting for the majority market share.The ‘cement based’ and ‘interior’ segment are dominating the market for by type and surface of application segment respectively, owing to the use of white putty for preparing the walls before paint by smoothening them.



Also, it is easy to apply putty in interior surfaces.Based on purity, the market can be divided into 99% and >99%.



The >99% purity segment is expected to hold significant market share since most of the established brands are claiming for 100% purity of their product. Based on end use, the market can be fragmented into residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period attributable to the use of putty before paint and for other purposes such as cracks and holes filling, padding electric boxes, etc., in the residential sector.



Major players operating in the white putty market include UltraTech Cement Ltd., J.K. Cement Limited, Asian Paints Limited, AkzoNobel India Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, Berger Paints India Limited, Sika India Pvt. Ltd., Walplast Products Pvt. Ltd., Sakarni Plastic (India) Private Limited, Surya Wall Care Chem Pvt. Ltd., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India white putty market.

• To classify and forecast India white putty market based on type, surface of application, purity, pack size, end use, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India white putty market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India white putty market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India white putty market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India white putty market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of white putty manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India white putty market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• White putty manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to white putty

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India white putty market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Cement Based

o Acrylic Based

• Market, By Surface of Application:

o Interior

o Exterior

• Market, By Purity:

o 99%

o >99%

• Market, By Pack Size:

o Up to 5Kg

o 20Kg

o 30Kg

o 40Kg & Above

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West

• Market, By End Use:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Infrastructure



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India white putty market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879464/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001