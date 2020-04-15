April 15, 2020

Announcement no. 10

Completion of rights issue and capital increase

By company announcement no. 6 of March 16, 2020, BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) announced the initiation of a right issue (the “Offering”) with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 24,992,054 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each (the “New Shares”). By company announcement no. 8 of April 3, 2020, BioPorto announced that the Offering was fully subscribed. For technical reasons related to the number of subscription rights, the total share capital increase will be DKK 24,992,053.

Completion of the Offering

BioPorto has now received the full subscription amount and has today procured that the capital increase associated with the Offering of in total nominally DKK 24,992,053 has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

The Offering results in gross proceeds for BioPorto of DKK 39,987,284.80 and expected net proceeds (gross proceeds less estimated related costs for the Company) of approximately DKK 37,500,000.

Admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares

The New Shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619), with the expected first day of trading being April 16, 2020.

Share capital and votes following the Offering

BioPorto’s share capital has been increased by DKK 24,992,053 as a result of the Offering. Accordingly, BioPorto’s share capital now amounts to DKK 199,936,428 divided into 199,936,428 shares of nominally DKK 1 each, equivalent to 199,936,428 votes.

The Company’s articles of association has been updated to reflect the capital increase and are available on www.bioporto.com.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO

Ole Larsen, CFO

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

