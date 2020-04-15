Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-mode fiber optic cable market was worth $31.73 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% and reach $74.99 billion by 2023.



The single-mode fiber optic cable market is segmented by type into quartz optical fiber cables, multicomponent glass fiber cables, plastic optical fiber cables, others. It is also segmented by application into telecommunication and networking, data centers, community antenna television, factory automation and industrial networking, military, others.



Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global single-mode fiber optic cable market.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the single-mode fiber optic cable ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider single-mode fiber optic cable market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The single-mode fiber optic cable market section of the report gives context. It compares the single-mode fiber optic cable market with other segments of the single-mode fiber optic cable market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, single-mode fiber optic cable indicators comparison.

The single-mode fiber optic cable market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the single-mode fiber optic cable market in 2019. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the single-mode fiber optic cable market in forecast period.



The single-mode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of single-mode fiber optic cables and related services that are used in various applications such as in data centers, community antenna televisions, military, telecommunication and networking, factory automation, and industrial networking. Single-mode optical fiber is an optical fiber designed to carry a single mode of light as a carrier that is used for long-distance signal transmission.



The increase in the adoption of wireless communication systems is expected to limit the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market. In recent years, demand for wireless services increased exponentially. The emergence of new technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) has increased the adaption of wireless communication systems. According to GSMA, the total contribution of the mobile industry, in 2018 was US$ 3.9 trillion which is equivalent to 4.6% of global GDP. The number of smartphone users worldwide expected to reach 2.87 billion in 2020 from 2.1 billion in 2016. Therefore, the high usage of wireless communication systems is hindering the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market.



In June 2018, Prysmian Group, an Italian based electric power transmission and telecom cables and systems manufacturer, acquired General Cable Corporation for a deal amount of $30 per share in cash. The acquisition of General Cable Corporation was aimed to strengthen Prysmian Group in the business of cables and wires. After completion of the transaction, General Cable has become a privately held company, and therefore, shares of the General Cable are no longer listed on NYSE or any other public market. General Cable Corporation, a USA based company, specialized in the manufacturing of cables and wires with manufacturing facilities in core geographical markets and sales distribution across worldwide.



The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable act as a key trend driving the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables. Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights. WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable. WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers. This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input. In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.



Major players in the market are Corning, Fujikura, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa Electric, Pirelli, Nexans, Hengtong Cable, Futong Group, Tongding Group, and CommScope.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Characteristics



3. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Quartz Optical Fiber Cables

Multicomponent Glass Fiber Cables

Plastic Optical Fiber Cables

Others

4.2. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Telecommunication and Networking

Data Centers

Community Antenna Television

Factory Automation and industrial Networking

Military

Others



5. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



7. China Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



8. India Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



9. Japan Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



10. Australia Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



11. Indonesia Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



12. South Korea Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



13. Western Europe Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



14. UK Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



15. Germany Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



16. France Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



17. Eastern Europe Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



18. Russia Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



19. North America Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



20. USA Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



21. South America Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



22. Brazil Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



23. Middle East Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



24. Africa Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



25. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. Corning

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Fujikura

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Sumitomo Electric

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Furukawa Electric

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Pirelli

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market



27. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Trends and Strategies



28. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned



3M

Alcatel-Lucent

Amphenol

Aptiv

Belden

CommScope

Corning

Fasten Fiber optics Co., Ltd (FPC)

Fiber Home Technologies Group

Fujikura

Furukawa Electric

Futong Group

Hengtong Cable

HTGD

Huber + Suhner

LS Cable

Lynn Electronics

Molex

Nexans

OFS Furukawa

Pirelli

Prysmian

Prysmian

Radiall

Shenzhen Tefa Touchplus Information Corp

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric

TE Connectivity

Tongding Group

Yangtze Optical Fiber

YOFC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldp6n5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900