Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-mode fiber optic cable market was worth $31.73 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% and reach $74.99 billion by 2023.
The single-mode fiber optic cable market is segmented by type into quartz optical fiber cables, multicomponent glass fiber cables, plastic optical fiber cables, others. It is also segmented by application into telecommunication and networking, data centers, community antenna television, factory automation and industrial networking, military, others.
Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global single-mode fiber optic cable market.
Reasons to Purchase
Description:
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the single-mode fiber optic cable ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider single-mode fiber optic cable market, and compares it with other markets.
The single-mode fiber optic cable market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the single-mode fiber optic cable market in 2019. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the single-mode fiber optic cable market in forecast period.
The single-mode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of single-mode fiber optic cables and related services that are used in various applications such as in data centers, community antenna televisions, military, telecommunication and networking, factory automation, and industrial networking. Single-mode optical fiber is an optical fiber designed to carry a single mode of light as a carrier that is used for long-distance signal transmission.
The increase in the adoption of wireless communication systems is expected to limit the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market. In recent years, demand for wireless services increased exponentially. The emergence of new technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) has increased the adaption of wireless communication systems. According to GSMA, the total contribution of the mobile industry, in 2018 was US$ 3.9 trillion which is equivalent to 4.6% of global GDP. The number of smartphone users worldwide expected to reach 2.87 billion in 2020 from 2.1 billion in 2016. Therefore, the high usage of wireless communication systems is hindering the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market.
In June 2018, Prysmian Group, an Italian based electric power transmission and telecom cables and systems manufacturer, acquired General Cable Corporation for a deal amount of $30 per share in cash. The acquisition of General Cable Corporation was aimed to strengthen Prysmian Group in the business of cables and wires. After completion of the transaction, General Cable has become a privately held company, and therefore, shares of the General Cable are no longer listed on NYSE or any other public market. General Cable Corporation, a USA based company, specialized in the manufacturing of cables and wires with manufacturing facilities in core geographical markets and sales distribution across worldwide.
The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable act as a key trend driving the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market. Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables. Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights. WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable. WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers. This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input. In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.
Major players in the market are Corning, Fujikura, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa Electric, Pirelli, Nexans, Hengtong Cable, Futong Group, Tongding Group, and CommScope.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Characteristics
3. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Size and Growth
3.1. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers of the Market
3.1.2. Restraints on the Market
3.2. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers of the Market
3.2.2. Restraints on the Market
4. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Regional and Country Analysis
5.1. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
7. China Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
8. India Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
9. Japan Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
10. Australia Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
11. Indonesia Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
12. South Korea Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
13. Western Europe Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
14. UK Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
15. Germany Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
16. France Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
17. Eastern Europe Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
18. Russia Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
19. North America Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
20. USA Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
21. South America Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
22. Brazil Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
23. Middle East Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
24. Africa Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
25. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
25.1. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Corning
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. Fujikura
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Sumitomo Electric
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. Furukawa Electric
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. Pirelli
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market
27. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Trends and Strategies
28. Single-Mode Fiber Optic Cable Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldp6n5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: