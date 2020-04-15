



SimCorp , a leading provider of investment management solutions and services to the global financial services industry, today announces a new agreement* with ANIMA SGR in Italy. With approximately €186 billion in assets under management**, ANIMA is the largest independent asset management group in Italy, with a relevant share of its customers in the insurance sector. With SimCorp Dimension’s Asset Manager and Investment Book of Record (IBOR), ANIMA aims to enhance its front office with increased data insights, analytics and transparency, in order to deliver new value-added services to benefit its clients.

The decision to onboard SimCorp Dimension coincides with ANIMA aiming to strengthen its position in the Italian insurance market with comprehensive services, that extend beyond the traditional asset management offering. At the same time, SimCorp’s highly-automated and open front office solution will provide robust front office support, smoothly integrating to existing solutions, eliminating manual processes and optimizing workflows, for increased scalability in the future.

SimCorp’s Asset Manager and foundational IBOR will provide multi-asset coverage across ANIMA’s investment strategies in selected portfolios and mandates. The solution will offer access to on-demand portfolio calculations to more easily streamline portfolio management and enable real-time intraday positions, for more informed decision making in the front office. The addition of in-depth risk and performance analytics will also boost insights for important asset allocation decisions.

“SimCorp’s solutions will enable ANIMA to significantly boost our abilities in the front office. The addition of insurance analytics in particular, will benefit us in more thoroughly supporting insurance mandates, a sector where we are continuing to grow a strong presence in,” said Francesco Betti, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy General Manager at ANIMA SGR. “We look forward to utilizing an open platform that will give us the flexibility we need as a business, to focus on our partners and clients and deliver not only highly-automated daily workflows and enhanced insurance portfolio views, but also value-driven services.”

Emmanuel Colson, SVP at SimCorp Southern Europe comments: “We are very pleased to welcome ANIMA to the fast-growing global community of clients choosing SimCorp Dimension to more comprehensively respond to and serve their clients. With our own insurance market insights, we are confident in our ability to help ANIMA carve out a new approach to the market, to ensure they address the challenges their clients are facing. This expertise, together with our intuitive front office solution, will provide ANIMA a successful model, to achieve the growth outcomes it is looking for, while also competing more effectively.”

