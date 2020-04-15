New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Two Wheeler Loan Market, By Type , By Source , By Percentage of Amount Sanctioned , By Type of City , By Tenure , Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879463/?utm_source=GNW

Technological advancements in the form of shift from combustion engine vehicle to electric vehicles, new product launches, subsidies offered by the government on purchase of electric vehicles and high vehicle replacement rate are boosting the sales of two wheelers across the country, thereby driving the two wheeler loan market.



Two wheelers offer a preferred transport option for short distance commute in India.Moreover, two wheelers are convenient in traffic congestions and provide ease of parking compared with other vehicles, thereby aiding the adoption of two wheelers, which in turn, is driving two wheeler loan market as well.



Moreover, now there is option to apply online for loan and fewer documents are required, owing to net banking, eliminating hassles related to long approval, which is positively influencing the growth of the market. Additionally, presence of major automakers in the country, flexibility in terms of tenure and payment mode, negotiable interest rates based on CIBIL score is further steering growth in India two wheeler loan market.



India two wheeler loan market can be segmented based on type, source, percentage of amount sanctioned, type of city, tenure and region.In terms of type, India two wheeler loan market can be bifurcated into new two wheeler and used two wheeler loans.



New two wheeler is the major segment in the market; however, old two wheeler segment is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years on account of lower price of such vehicles.



Major players operating in India two wheeler loan market are categorized into Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) and banks.For instance, some of the major banks in the country include HDFC bank, State Bank of India, ICICI bank and Axis Bank, among others.



Leading NBFCs operating in the country include Hero Fincorp, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited and Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd., Ltd.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India two wheeler loan market.

• To classify and forecast India two wheeler loan market based on type, source, percentage of amount sanctioned, type of city, tenure and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India two wheeler loan market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India two wheeler loan market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India two wheeler loan market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of two wheeler loan providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers and presence of all major manufacturers across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India two wheeler loan market by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Two wheeler manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Banks and NBFCs

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to two wheeler loan market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India two wheeler loan market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o New Two Wheeler

o Used Two Wheeler

• Market, By Source:

o Bank

o Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC)

• Market, By Percentage of Amount Sanctioned:

o Up to 25%

o 26-50%

o 51-75%

o Above 75%

• Market, By Type of City:

o Tier 1

o Tier 2

o Tier 3

o Tier 4

• Market, By Tenure:

o Less than 3 year

o 3-5 Year

• Market, By Region:

o North Region

o South Region

o East Region

o West Region



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India two wheeler loan market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879463/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001