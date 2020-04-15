Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharma Plant Machinery and Equipment Market - Procurement Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharma plant machinery and equipment market deals with pharmaceutical industrial machinery used in the production, processing, and packaging of pharmaceutical products. The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the increasing frequency of the development of complex and target-based drug formulations. This is increasing the requirements for advanced machinery and equipment that can improve yield and productivity.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Pharma Plant Machinery and Equipment Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report, Global Pharma Plant Machinery and Equipment Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.

Category driver

  • Rise in the demand for supply chain traceability

Category management strategy

  • Partner with suppliers who can provide the customize machinery and equipment based on the type of drug being manufactured.

Procurement best practices

  • Prefer suppliers who procure from industry-certified component vendors along with a regional availability of these vendors

Key questions answered in this report

  1. What are the market dynamics?
  2. What are the key market trends?
  3. What are the category growth drivers?
  4. What are the constraints on category growth?
  5. Who are the suppliers in this market?
  6. What are the demand-supply shifts?
  7. What are the major category requirements?
  8. What are the procurement best practices in this market?

The following companies as the key suppliers in the Global Pharma Plant Machinery and Equipment Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report: GEA Group AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Shimadzu Corp, Sartorius AG, ACG, Bausch+Strbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Global category spend
  • Category spend growth
  • Spend segmentation by region
  • Regional spend dynamics
  • Regional influence on global spend
  • Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

3. CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS

  • Pricing outlook
  • Supplier cost structure
  • Outlook for input costs
  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Overview of pricing models
  • Comparison of pricing models
  • Supply chain margins
  • Cost drivers: Impact on pricing
  • Volume drivers: Impact on pricing

4. COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES

  • Supplier-side levers
  • Buyer-side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

5. BEST PRACTICES

  • Innovation and success stories
  • Procurement excellence best practices
  • Procurement best practices
  • Sustainability practices
  • Sustainability best practices

6. CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Buyer power
  • Supplier power
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Buyer ecosystem
  • Supplier ecosystem

7. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY

  • Category management objectives
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs
  • Outsourcing category management activities
  • Risk management

8. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers

9. SUPPLIERS SELECTION

  • RFx essentials
  • Supplier selection criteria
  • Service level agreement
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

10. SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE

  • Overview
  • Supplier positioning
  • Profile: GEA Group AG
  • Profile: Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Profile: Shimadzu Corp.
  • Profile: Sartorius AG
  • Profile: ACG
  • Profile: Bausch+Strbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG

11. US MARKET INSIGHTS

  • Category spend in the US
  • Pricing outlook
  • Supplier cost structure in the US
  • Margins of suppliers in the US
  • Category cost drivers
  • Category volume drivers
  • Overview of best practices in the US
  • Procurement best practices in the US
  • US supply market overview
  • Supplier positioning for the US
  • Regional category risks

12. CATEGORY DEFINITION

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map

13. APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

  • GEA Group AG
  • Merck & Co. Inc
  • Shimadzu Corp
  • Sartorius AG
  • ACG
  • Bausch+Strbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeo9c8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900