The global pharma plant machinery and equipment market deals with pharmaceutical industrial machinery used in the production, processing, and packaging of pharmaceutical products. The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the increasing frequency of the development of complex and target-based drug formulations. This is increasing the requirements for advanced machinery and equipment that can improve yield and productivity.



The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Pharma Plant Machinery and Equipment Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.



The report, Global Pharma Plant Machinery and Equipment Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.



Category driver

Rise in the demand for supply chain traceability

Category management strategy

Partner with suppliers who can provide the customize machinery and equipment based on the type of drug being manufactured.

Procurement best practices

Prefer suppliers who procure from industry-certified component vendors along with a regional availability of these vendors

Key questions answered in this report

What are the market dynamics? What are the key market trends? What are the category growth drivers? What are the constraints on category growth? Who are the suppliers in this market? What are the demand-supply shifts? What are the major category requirements? What are the procurement best practices in this market?

The following companies as the key suppliers in the Global Pharma Plant Machinery and Equipment Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report: GEA Group AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Shimadzu Corp, Sartorius AG, ACG, Bausch+Strbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET INSIGHTS

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

3. CATEGORY PRICING INSIGHTS

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost drivers: Impact on pricing

Volume drivers: Impact on pricing

4. COST-SAVING OPPORTUNITIES

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

5. BEST PRACTICES

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Sustainability best practices

6. CATEGORY ECOSYSTEM

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

7. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

8. CATEGORY MANAGEMENT ENABLERS

Procurement organization

Category enablers

9. SUPPLIERS SELECTION

RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

10. SUPPLIERS UNDER COVERAGE

Overview

Supplier positioning

Profile: GEA Group AG

Profile: Merck & Co. Inc.

Profile: Shimadzu Corp.

Profile: Sartorius AG

Profile: ACG

Profile: Bausch+Strbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG

11. US MARKET INSIGHTS

Category spend in the US

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Supplier positioning for the US

Regional category risks

12. CATEGORY DEFINITION

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

13. APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned



