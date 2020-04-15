Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections - Pipeline Insight - 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market. A detailed picture of the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Scope of the report

  • The Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
  • It comprises of detailed profiles of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details
  • Detailed Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
  • Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections.

Report Highlights

  • A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections.
  • In the coming years, the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
  • The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.
  • A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment market. Several potential therapies for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market size in the coming years.
  • Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Questions

  1. What are the current options for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections treatment?
  2. How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections?
  3. What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?
  4. How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections?
  5. How many Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections?
  6. Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?
  7. What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections market?
  8. Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?
  9. What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections?
  10. What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections therapies?
  11. What are the clinical studies going on for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections and their status?
  12. What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?
  13. What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections?
  14. How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Guidelines

4. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections - Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Discontinued Products

13. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table

14. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Key Companies

15. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Unmet Needs

18. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Future Perspectives

19. Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
  • MicuRx
  • Durata Therapeutics Inc., an affiliate of Allergan plc
  • TenNor Therapeutics Limited

