The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the component makers sector.



Key Highlights

The market outlook for consumer electronics and the automotive industry is likely to be challenging for the rest of 2020, which will have a direct impact on component makers. Economic shutdowns, starting in China and subsequently spreading to most of the rest of the world, have hit supply chains and may also have a delaying impact on the prototyping and production of new products.

New car purchases, including electric vehicles, are not at the top of the agenda for either businesses or consumers. The Internet of Things (IoT), one of the strongest drivers of global component markets, will be less of a priority for both public and private organizations in 2020.

Smart cities, which would have been sensor buyers, will delay spending until they have come to terms with the impact of a public health emergency. Future smart city applications, such as infectious disease monitoring, have been getting the full-scale pilot no-one could have foreseen or desired.

Scope

This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global component makers sector.

It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Reasons to Buy

COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.

COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the component makers sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.



Key Topics Covered:



COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020 COVID-19 Impact on Component Makers Component Makers Sector Scorecard Who's who Thematic screen Valuation screen Risk screen Thematic Briefing Appendix: The Publisher's Thematic Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned



Sunny Optical

TDK

NavInfo

Renesas

Panasonic

Nippon Ceramic

Continental

Sensata

Nabtesco

CATL

Cognex

Hon Hai

Denso

Samsung SDI

Aptiv

Harmonic Drive

Sony

AAC Technologies

Keyence

TE Connectivity

Largan

Universal Display

Valeo

LG Chem

Pegatron

FIH Mobile

AU Optronics

Innolux

Synaptics

Qisda

Medtronic

Asahi Glass

Fabrinet

Japan Display

Corning

GoerTek

Flex

Yageo

Foxconn Tech

Bizlink

Asia Optical

TPK

Murata

Kyocera

Catcher Technology

Jabil

LG Display

Anritsu

AVX

Venture Corp

Himax

Umicore

GS Yuasa

Amphenol

BYD

Autoliv

Canon

Nikon

Delphi Tech



